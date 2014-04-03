(Updates removing reference to ruling in Dolce & Gabbana case
after postponement)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
President Giorgio Napolitano receives Queen Elizabeth II
(1100 GMT)
* The law decrees on the sale of public stakes in the postal
service and airport authority will bind the government to use
proceeds for debt reduction purposes, defying parliamentary
pressure to use them otherwise, MF reported.
* The government and the Treasury are working frantically to
fund 18 billion euros in planned measures that threaten to push
Italy's budget deficit above a 3 percent ceiling set by EU
rules, la Repubblica reported.
ECONOMY
Markit releases March service PMI data (0745 GMT).
COMPANIES
BANKS
The European Central Bank will push banks to the limits with
data requests for its upcoming review of their books and insist
on common treatment for all 128 banks, it told Reuters,
signalling it will not give way to complaints raised by
lenders.
ENI
The possibility of a suspension of Russian gas supplies to
Europe because of the Ukraine crisis is extremely remote, the
chief executive of Italian oil and gas group said on
Wednesday.
Eni expects to achieve a significant price reduction in its
long-term gas supply contract with Algeria this year, a senior
executive said on Wednesday.
Mozambique has signaled it would approve a move by Eni to
reduce its stake in a natural gas field off the East African
country's coast, the Italian oil and gas group said on
Wednesday.
Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni will be answering questions
before the Senate. (1200 GMT)
PM Renzi told investors at a meeting in London on Wednesday
that the oil and gas group is not up for sale, Il Messaggero
reported.
PRADA
The Italian luxury fashion group is pinning its hopes on
men's growing taste for finely-cut suits and leather bags to
drive a pick up in sales growth in the coming years.
FINMECCANICA
Chairman Gianni De Gennaro and CEO Alessandro Pansa attend
news conference to present supply of services and experimental
technology for Pompeii (0900 GMT).
A consultant accused of bribing Indian officials to help a
unit of Italy's Finmeccanica win a helicopter contract has
struck a plea bargain with Italian prosecutors, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
CEO Carlo Messina told the Financial Times the bank is in
talks with the world's leading distressed debt investors to sell
them some of the 27 million euro non-performing loans the bank
has placed in its new internal bad bank.
Il Sole 24 Ore said the portion of non-performing loans
Intesa is considering selling is worth 8 billion euros, without
citing sources.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The board of the telecoms group meets on Thursday, Il
Messaggero reported.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
It is premature to talk about possible mergers, CEO Giuseppe
Castagna told Il Messaggero, but things will be different in
1-1/2 or two years. BPM is then likely to be "a very welcome
partner" thanks to a strong presence in six or seven regions,
with few potential overlappings.
* COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE, BANCA MONTE DEI
PASCHI DI SIENA, UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE
, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, BANCA
POPOLARE DI MILANO
Creditor banks of CIR's energy unit plan to convert 600
million euros in debt Sorgenia owes them through a 400 million
euro reserved capital increase and a 200 million euro mandatory
convertible bond, Il Messaggero reported without citing sources.
The plan will give Monte Paschi a 22 percent stake in
Sorgenia, UBI Banca will own 18 pct, Banco Popolare 11.5 pct,
Intesa 9.8 pct, Unicredit 9.7 pct and BPM 9 pct.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The stake that U.S. money manager BlackRock has
built in the bank could be of as much as 8.5 percent, MF wrote
citing dealers, above a disclosed 5.75 percent holding.
The shareholder pact that Monte Paschi's shareholder
foundation has sealed with Fintech and BTG Pactual entails
keeping their stakes for two years and presenting a single slate
of candidates to the board, La Stampa reported.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Industrial plan update presentation to the press (1000 GMT)
and to analysts (1400 GMT).
ALITALIA
Etihad Airways has finished examining Alitalia's books and
will soon present a plan to revamp the loss-making Italian
airline that is likely to include demands for job cuts and debt
restructuring, several sources familiar with the matter
said.
Shareholder resistance to conditions posed by Etihad Airways
on its possible investment in the Italian airline are almost
dealt with, a government source told Reuters.
Alitalia's CEO Gabriele Del Torchio said it would take a few
days more to conclude the initial talks with Etihad, adding that
the signals that were coming from Abu Dhabi were positive, ANSA
news agency reported.
BANCA GENERALI
Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its
total net inflows stood at 280 million euros ($385 million) in
March, up 40 percent on the monthly average of the past
year.
