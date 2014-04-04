The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italy passed legislation on Thursday to eliminate wasteful
layers of government at the provincial level in the initial step
of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's ambitious reform agenda.
Renzi's reform agenda is ambitious, the head of the
International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde said in an
interview in Corriere della Sera.
The government will cut its forecast for economic growth in
2014 to 0.8 percent from 1.1 percent in its economic planning
document, La Stampa said.
The cabinet meets on Friday at 0800 GMT.
International Ambrosetti annual business workshop begins in
Cernobbio (Como), ends on April 5.
ECONOMY
European shares rose on Thursday, with some benchmark
indexes hitting multi-year highs, after the European Central
Bank opened the door for unconventional measures to thwart the
risk of deflation.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The foundation which was previously the biggest shareholder
in Monte dei Paschi di Siena has sold more shares in the bank
and now has a 3.1 pct holding, it said on Thursday.
BANCO POPOLARE, BLACKROCK
U.S fund manager BlackRock, which has been on a shopping
spree in Italy over the past six weeks, is now the biggest
shareholder in Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare, with a
6.85 percent stake.
Italy is a big opportunity for BlackRock, the US fund's
country head for Italy said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore.
Small and large companies in the energy, telecommunications,
banking and manufacturing sectors are extremely attractive,
Andrea Vigano said, adding the fund will invest more in Italy.
UNICREDIT
At least 3 non-binding offers have come in for a majority
stake in UniCredit's non-performing loan unit UCCMB, Il Sole 24
Ore said. The offers came from US group Fortress, Italy's
Prelios and a consortium of US's Cerberus and Jupiter
BANCA CARIGE
Orders without a price limit on the saving shares of Italian
bank Carige will be banned on Friday, the Italian stock exchange
said on Thursday.
MEDIASET, EI TOWERS
The Italian TV company said on Thursday it had started a
placement of 25 percent of broadcasting towers unit EI Towers to
raise money to help fund growth in its core business.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Intesa Sanpaolo has sold part of its financing credit to
Telecom Italia's main owner Telco to Societe Generale, Telco
said.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group said it had thought of leaving
Nigeria because of the problem of oil theft there, but the
possibility is no longer on the table.
The oil major holds a news conference on Friday to present a
new campaign called 'eni corporate', with CEO Paolo Scaroni
(0930 GMT).
ENEL
The Italian utility is close to signing a 20-year deal to
buy gas from U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Cheniere
Energy, a senior company executive said on Thursday.
SAIPEM
Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
suffered another setback in its effort to boost oil output last
month when Italian contractor Saipem SpA dropped a 2.3 km steel
pipe into the Atlantic Ocean.
The Roncador accident will put off work until later this
month at the earliest as Petrobras and Saipem design a remedial
plan, sources said on condition of anonymity.
FONDO STRATEGICO ITALIANO (FSI)
A number of foreign funds are vying to take over Spain's
Deoleo, the world's top olive oil bottler with brands like
Carbonell, a source close to the deal said on Thursday, in a
deal that has become highly politicised. Italy's state-backed
fund FSI has expressed an interest in Deoleo.
AGRONOMIA
Agriculture company presents plan to list on AIM segment of
Milan Stock Exchange (0830 GMT).
DOLCE AND GABBANA
Verdict expected on Friday in appeals trial of fashion
designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana regarding charges
of tax evasion.
ALITALIA
The European Parliament on Thursday voted to exempt
international flights from paying for their carbon emissions
following intense pressure from national governments not to
extend current rules beyond domestic air travel.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................