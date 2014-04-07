The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday demanded a renegotiation of a reform of the upper house of parliament to which Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has tied his political future.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q4 2013 deficit/GDP ratio (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with amounts to be auctioned on April 10.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT, DAB BANK

Italy's biggest bank by assets is trying to sell a chunk of its non-performing loans together with its debt collection unit, its chief executive said on Saturday, citing strong investor interest for distressed assets in the country.

UniCredit's German unit HVB is mulling options for its online broker business DAB Bank, including a possible sale, an internet-based newspaper reported on Friday.

The CRT foundation is considering cutting its stake in UniCredit below 2.5 percent this year, la Repubblica A&F reported on Monday. The not-for-profit entity could also lower its stake in Atlantia as part of a portfolio reshuffle.

CIR

Italian holding company CIR has yet to agree to hand control of its energy unit to bank creditors in a bid to save the debt-laden firm, the chief executive of lender UniCredit said on Saturday.

Should CIR agree to the plan drawn up by Sorgenia's creditors and inject 100 million euros in Sorgenia, it would see its stake in the energy unit fall to 25 percent, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

BANKS

Italian lenders would be at a disadvantage if the European Central Bank (ECB) decides to buy asset-backed securities as part of unconventional measures aimed at staving off deflation risks, the chief executive of UniCredit said on Saturday.

ALITALIA

Etihad Airways' chief executive said on Monday that the airline was close to sealing the next phase of its partnership with Air Berlin and that it was still in due diligence over a possible tie-up with Alitalia.

Etihad Airways could be a good partner for the Italian airline, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday, adding he hoped the Gulf carrier would submit a proposal for the Rome-based company as it is expected to do shortly.

Etihad adviser JPMorgan has handed Alitalia adviser Citi a document outlining conditions the Italian carrier needs to accept to start formal talks on a possible merger, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday.

JPMorgan will likely meet Alitalia shareholders at the beginning of the week to present the plan that asks for a 50 percent cut in labour costs, the paper said. * Etihad's proposal for Alitalia envisages at least 2,500 job cuts, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA, GENERAL ELECTRIC

The U.S. conglomerate does not see room for a deal to buy the rail signalling firm from the Italian defence group, GE Europe President and CEO Nani Beccalli-Falco said on Friday.

IPOs

Italian pharmaceutical company Rottapharm is planning to list 40 percent of its capital on the London Stock Exchange by end-June in a 1.8-2.0 billion euro deal, la Repubblica A&F reported, adding the group had picked financial and legal advisers for its initial public offering.

ILVA

The Italian steelmaker will present its business plan to banks in an informal meeting on Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Supervisory board meets on FY results.

ITALCEMENTI

Savings shareholders' meeting (1530 GMT).

