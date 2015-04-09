The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases February data on bank deposits and February statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

OECD releases February composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

ENEL GREEN POWER

Enel Green Power is stepping up its expansion in Africa and will turn to Asia next as it chases growing energy demand in emerging economies, the head of Italy's biggest renewable energy company told Reuters.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will invest more than 500 million euros to produce two new engines for its Alfa Romeo cars as part of a planned relaunch of the brand, the car group said on Wednesday.

Western European auto sales rose 10.7 percent in March as a regional recovery broadened to France, according to industry data published on Wednesday.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica said on Wednesday its DRS unit had struck deals worth $539 million with the US and Canadian armed forces.

PIRELLI

Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera informally speaks on ChemChina offer before Senate Industry Committee (1230 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE, ICBPI

The owners of Italy's Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari plan to enter exclusive talks in May with the preferred bidder for the 2-billion euro banking services provider, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Italian unlisted lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Wednesday it would propose a share price value of 48 euros each at its shareholder meeting set for April 11.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The construction company is eying project tenders in North America worth up to $2 billion, MF said.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

A2A

Board meeting on FY results.

