POLITICS

Cabinet meets to approve the government's Economic and Financial Planning document which sets out budget plans for the next three years (0800 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces minimum real coupon of new 8-year BTP Italia retail bond to be offered from April 13.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI, ANIMA

The Tuscan-based bank is weighing the sale of its 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the bank could pocket a 100 million euro capital gain from the disposal.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Investment banks are lining up to win the mandate for a potential listing of Intesa Sanpaolo's asset manager unit Fideuram, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

The bank inaugurates its skyscraper in Turin with CEO Carlo Messina, Management Board Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli (0900 GMT).

A2A * Italy's biggest regional utility A2A said on Friday it would invest 2.1 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the five years to 2019 to fund growth in key businesses such as waste management and grids.

A2A said on Thursday its core earnings last year fell 9.6 percent due to weaker performance in its energy, environment and heat and services businesses.

* MEDIASET, MEDIOLANUM

The broadcaster is looking for partners for its pay-tv business, daily la Repubblica said, adding the group could sell its stake in asset manager Mediolanum.

* POPOLARE VICENZA, BANCA CARIGE, CREDITO VALTELLINESE, POPOLARE SONDRIO

The best partner for a merger with unlisted Popolare di Vicenza is one of the three cooperative banks, according to a preliminary study by the bank's adviser Mediobanca, Il Sole 24 Ore and La Stampa reported.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

The board of UniCredit has approved a plan to set up a pool of restructured loans with domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo and U.S. private equity firm KKR, UniCredit's chief executive said on Thursday.

UniCredit's CEO also said the first quarter for his bank had gone well, with it performing "above expectations" in Russia.

PIRELLI

A counterbid for Pirelli that would rival a buyout offer from China National Chemical Corp is always a possibility, but the terms of the Chinese deal are bulletproof, the Italian tyremaker's CEO, Marco Tronchetti Provera, said on Thursday.

The tie-up with ChemChina will make Pirelli stronger and could turn it into an aggregator in any potential consolidation in the sector, Federico Ghizzoni, the CEO of UniCredit, one of Pirelli's shareholders, said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

U.S. vehicle safety regulators said Thursday they could reopen an investigation into whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles needs to take more action to reduce the risk of gas tank fires in older Jeep sport utilities.

FCA has priced its $3 billion debt offering. For details, click on:

* VENETO BANCA

The unlisted bank has cut the value of its stock by 22.7 percent to 30.5 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

TERNA

The company has increased the size of its EMTN bond issuance programme to 8 billion euros from 6 billion.

M&A

Italy's Lavazza expects a decision on whether it will buy the Carte Noire coffee brand from Mondelez International by the end of June, the coffee maker's Vice President Giuseppe Lavazza said on Thursday.

PIERREL

Capital increase ends (started on March 23).

FERROVIE NORD MILANO

Board meeting on FY results.

ZUCCHI

Board meeting on FY results.

