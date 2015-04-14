The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases March final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases February data on public finance,
state borrowing and debt.
TREASURY
Italy raised 3.377 billion euros from small investors on
Monday, the first day of offering of a new eight-year retail
bond tied to domestic inflation, official data showed.
Treasury continues offer of new 8-year BTP Italia retail
bond to retail investors; ends on April 15.
COMPANIES
ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's biggest utility Enel is considering entering the
broadband telecommunications market, three sources close to the
matter said on Monday, as the government looks to kick start a
12 billion euro plan to roll out fast networks across the
country.
Italy state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is working with
infrastructure fund F2i on a plan to recapitalise fiber optic
network provider Metroweb and possibly open up its capital to
new investors, CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said on Monday.
* Il Sole 24 Ore said Telecom Italia will have to decide
whether to present an offer for Metroweb by May 7 when its
boards to discuss quarterly results.
* Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it would repurchase bonds
with different expiry dates for a total of up to 2 billion euros
to optimise the cost of its debt.
EI TOWERS, RAI WAY
The planned 1.2 billion euro offer by Italian broadcast
tower operator EI Towers to acquire state-controlled rival Rai
Way cannot go ahead in its current form, market watchdog Consob
said on Monday.
Infrastructure fund F2i could become part of the solution as
a third shareholder if the talks between EI Towers and Rai Way
stall, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing sources close to the matter.
EXOR, FIAT CHRYSLER
The head of Italian holding company Exor, which controls
carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCAU.N, said on Monday he
expected to see more consolidation in the auto sector.
Exor board meeting on FY results.
* BANKS
There is the risk of a further squeeze by the European
Central Bank on the definition of national discretion and the
so-called supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), Il
Messaggero said without giving details.
* ANSALDO STS
Hitachi is likely to launch its planned mandatory
takeover bid for the rail signalling company in August or
September, MF reported.
* BANCO POPOLARE
SocGen raised its price target on the bank to 15 euros from
13.6 euros, rating 'hold'.
* UBI BANCA
SocGen raised its target price on the bank to 8.75 euros
from 7.8 euros, rating 'buy'.
* ATLANTIA
UBS raises target price on the stock to 24.20 euros from
19.50 euros, rating 'neutral'.
* A2A
Citigroup raises target price on the stock to 1.50 euros,
rating 'buy'.
* MONCLER
JP Morgan raises target price on the stock to 18.50 euros
from 16.50 euros, rating 'overweight'.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The Italian publisher faced calls for shareholders to back
alternative boardroom candidates, having been criticised by one
outspoken investor over plans to sell its book publishing and
certain real estate assets.
COOPERATIVE BANKS
Italy's co-operative banks are in the process of choosing
their individual advisors to help guide them in a potential
consolidation in the sector, Il Sole 24 Ore said. While Popolare
Vicenza and Veneto Banca have given the mandate to Mediobanca
and Rothschild, respectively, Popolare Milano and Banco Popolare
are also looking at Mediobanca, with the latter also considering
UBS. Popolare Emilia Romagna is seen looking at Mediobanca,
Citigroup and JP Morgan, the paper added.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Institutional funds are seen favouring a list of candidates
for the bank's new board of directors presented by Alessandro
Falciai, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* BANCA CARIGE
Binding offers for Banca Carige's private banking unit
Cesare Ponti are expected by Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore said. In the
running are Banco Popolare, Banca Finnat, Ersel and Bankinter,
the paper added.
PIRELLI
China National Chemical Corp said on Monday it had signed an
agreement to buy a 1.574 percent stake in Italian tyre maker
Pirelli held by Edizione Srl.
UNICREDIT
Unicredit investor Delfin has reduced its stake in Italy's
biggest bank to slightly below 2 percent from just above 3 pct,
according to a Delfin spokeswoman.
CEO Federico Ghizzoni attends a prize-giving ceremony on
Tuesday (1530 GMT).
ENEL GREEN POWER
Enel Green Power said on Monday it had won 425 MW wind farm
tender in South Africa. It said three projects in South Africa
will require investments of around 500 million euros.
ID:nI6N0WY002]
ITALIAN RAILWAYS
Italian officials on Monday held a preliminary meeting to
discuss the partial privatisation of state rail operator
Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), the Economy Ministry said.
UBI BANCA
The bank holds roadshow with Supervisory Board Chairman
Andrea Moltrasio, Management Board Chairman Franco Polotti, CEO
Victor Massiah (1530 GMT) in Milan.
