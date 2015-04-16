The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releasess February foreign trade data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
The Treasury offers the new 'BTP Italia' bond to
institutional investors, after raising 5.4 billion euros from
small savers over the previous three days. The bond matures in
April 2023 and pays a 0.5 percent minimum coupon plus inflation.
COMPANIES
* FINCANTIERI, FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica says Orizzonte Sistemi Navali spa - a joint
venture with Fincantieri - was awarded a contract worth 764
million euros.
FCA
Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).
CEO Sergio Marchionne meets trade unions (1630 GMT)
ENEL
Italy's largest utility is considering a sale of assets
across Europe and Africa that may raise as much as 1 billion
euros, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
Enel is working with financial advisers on the possible sale
of its upstream operations in Algeria, Egypt and Italy, two of
the people said. It may also sell its renewable energy assets in
Portugal, five of the people said. No final decision has been
made and the company could still decide against the sale of
either business, they said.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The European Central Bank has told Monte dei Paschi di Siena
to close a loss-making derivatives trade with Nomura
by end-July in a move that could generate a gross loss
of 1 billion euros for the troubled Italian lender, Italian
newspapers said on Thursday.
The bank said in a statement on Wednesday that CEO Fabrizio
Viola earned 1.22 million euros in 2014 and received another
1.20 million euros as a one-off payment after the bank
successfully completed a capital increase for having agreed in
2013 to a lower salary as requested by EU authorities.
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0700 GMT)
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Presentation of "The New BPER" with CEO Alessandro Vandelli
and Deputy Director General Pierpio Cerfogli (0900 GMT).
PRYSMIAN
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1230 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA
Chairman Giuseppe Recchi attends a book presentation (1600
GMT).
