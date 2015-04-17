The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

TREASURY

Treasury holds bond swap offering up to 2.5 billion euros of BTP bonds due March 1, 2025, in exchange for these bonds: Aug. 1, 2016 BTP bonds, Feb. 1, 2017 BTP bonds, Aug. 1, 2017 BTP bonds; Oct. 15, 2017 CCTeu certificates.

COMPANIES

MONTE PASCHI

The European Central Bank has told Monte dei Paschi to close a derivative trade with Nomura by late July, a move the Italian lender said would generate a pre-tax loss of 1 billion euros but have nearly no impact on its core capital.

The European Central Bank has not set a deadline for Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena to find a buyer but wants to see precise steps in this direction, the lender's chief executive said on Thursday.

EXOR

PartnerRe Ltd's second-biggest shareholder said Exor SpA's offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was "much superior" to a deal with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd that was already on the table.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's Cariverona banking foundation is interested in increasing its 0.5 percent stake in cooperative lender Banco Popolare and buying into Popolare Vicenza, a Cariverona source said on Thursday.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative lender is set to appoint two banks to advise on possible tie-ups and a beauty contest among contenders will start next week, Il Messaggero said. The front runners are Mediobanca and JP Morgan, it said. A decision could be taken at the lender's board meeting set for April 28. The paper said BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were among those looking at Pop Milano.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The CEO of the phone group met the head of infrastructure fund F2i two days ago to present an offer for fibre-optics group Metroweb whoich is controlled by F2i and state lender CDP, La Repubblica said. Telecom wats to buy 40 percent of Metroweb straight off, plus a further 10 percent without voting rights, the paper said. In 4-5 years it would exercise an option to take control of the company, it said.

The listing of Telecom Italia's TV towers business Inwit could be worth 1.8 billion euros, MF said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker will introduce a new productivity-based bonus system worth a maximum of just over 600 million euros in four years as it seeks to boost its relations with unions in the Italy.

CEO Sergio Marchionne wants Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to play a key role in a consolidation of the global auto industry which he sees as inevitable to manage prohibitive capital costs.

* UNIPOLSAI, SORIN

The insurer said on Friday it had sold its whole 4.565 percent stake in Sorin for 61.4 million euros.

PARMALAT

Parmalat said it has appointed Yvon Gurin as CEO.

FINCANTIERI

Fincantieri said it would build other two ships plus one option for the LCS program

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on Q1 results.

