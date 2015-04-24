The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Italy's Economy Minister discussed the country's banking
sector with the EU competition chief on Thursday, including the
idea of setting up a "bad bank" to help lenders offload problem
loans.
Rating agency Fitch reviews its sovereign debt rating on
Italy.
TREASURY
The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it would be issuing
6.5 billion euros of six-month BOT bills due on Oct. 30, 2015,
at April 28 auction.
The Treasury announces on Friday the sale of BTP and CCTeu
bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 29.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT, SANTANDER
UniCredit and Banco Santander agreed on Thursday to merge
their asset management businesses in a deal valuing the new
group at some 5.4 billion euros.
TELECOM ITALIA
The state owner of Italy's Metroweb has rejected a proposal
by Telecom Italia to take a stake in the broadband company and
gradually reach full ownership, according to two people close to
the matter and an email seen by Reuters.
* The phone group will discuss the rejection at its next board
meeting on May 7, various papers said, citing chairman Giuseppe
Recchi. The chairman also said the company was only interested
in doing things that made sense from an industrial and financial
point of view and not an ideological one.
ENEL
A Hungarian-led consortium is still interested in bidding
for Enel's majority stake in the main Slovak electricity
producer, the head of one of the companies in the group said on
Thursday.
FINMECCANICA
The defence group said on Thursday it saw itself as damaged
party in the Algeria probe involving its AgustaWestland unit.
BANCA CARIGE
The bank's shareholders approved a planned capital increase
of up to 850 million euros on Thursday. The cash call should be
launched end-May early-June.
* BANCA GENERALI
The asset manager could consider tie-ups, either with a
private bank or a unit of 2-3 billion euros but does not see any
"right" targets at the moment, CEO Piermario Motta told Il
Messaggero. Motta also said that the target for assets under
management of 40 billion euros set for the end of the year could
be reached earlier.
* A2A, SORGENIA
Sorgenia is open to the idea of an alliance with regional
utility A2A, Il Messaggero said
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra dismissed
reports of a possible merger, saying the company would focus on
its own operations.
* SARAS
Kepler Cheuvreux raises price target on the stock to 2.1
euros from 1.8 euros, rating 'buy'.
SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS
ATLANTIA
ERG
LUXOTTICA
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
UBI BANCA
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................