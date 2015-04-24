The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Italy's Economy Minister discussed the country's banking sector with the EU competition chief on Thursday, including the idea of setting up a "bad bank" to help lenders offload problem loans.

Rating agency Fitch reviews its sovereign debt rating on Italy.

TREASURY

The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it would be issuing 6.5 billion euros of six-month BOT bills due on Oct. 30, 2015, at April 28 auction.

The Treasury announces on Friday the sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 29.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT, SANTANDER

UniCredit and Banco Santander agreed on Thursday to merge their asset management businesses in a deal valuing the new group at some 5.4 billion euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

The state owner of Italy's Metroweb has rejected a proposal by Telecom Italia to take a stake in the broadband company and gradually reach full ownership, according to two people close to the matter and an email seen by Reuters. * The phone group will discuss the rejection at its next board meeting on May 7, various papers said, citing chairman Giuseppe Recchi. The chairman also said the company was only interested in doing things that made sense from an industrial and financial point of view and not an ideological one.

ENEL

A Hungarian-led consortium is still interested in bidding for Enel's majority stake in the main Slovak electricity producer, the head of one of the companies in the group said on Thursday.

FINMECCANICA

The defence group said on Thursday it saw itself as damaged party in the Algeria probe involving its AgustaWestland unit.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank's shareholders approved a planned capital increase of up to 850 million euros on Thursday. The cash call should be launched end-May early-June.

* BANCA GENERALI

The asset manager could consider tie-ups, either with a private bank or a unit of 2-3 billion euros but does not see any "right" targets at the moment, CEO Piermario Motta told Il Messaggero. Motta also said that the target for assets under management of 40 billion euros set for the end of the year could be reached earlier.

* A2A, SORGENIA

Sorgenia is open to the idea of an alliance with regional utility A2A, Il Messaggero said

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra dismissed reports of a possible merger, saying the company would focus on its own operations.

* SARAS

Kepler Cheuvreux raises price target on the stock to 2.1 euros from 1.8 euros, rating 'buy'.

SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

ATLANTIA

ERG

LUXOTTICA

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

UBI BANCA

