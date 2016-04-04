The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italy's prime minister on Sunday claimed full ownership of a
measure to free up long delayed oil deliveries from a southern
field that has prompted a minister to resign in a scandal over
allegations of influence peddling.
ECONOMY
Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 20.9
billion euros in March, widening from a deficit of 19.5 billion
euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Friday.
ISTAT releases deficit/GDP ratio for Q4 2015 (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Italy starts the four-day offer of a new BTP Italia
inflation-linked bond maturing in April 2024. The first three
days of the offer are reserved to retail investors. The bond
pays a minimum real coupon of 0.40 percent plus inflation.
COMPANIES
MEDIASET, VIVENDI
The two companies are close to agree a share swap of around
3.5 percent of capital that will hand Vivendi control of
Mediaset's pay TV unit, papers said on Saturday. Lawyers are
working on the contracts and a deal could be reached in a week
or 10 days. The swap will be finessed via Vivendi and Mediaset
treasury shares, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Mediaset will use Mediaset
Premium, which has been valued at 800 million euros, to bridge
the gap in value between the two stakes.
A draft accord could be signed at a meeting on Wednesday, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Italy new car registrations rose 17.4 percent in March while
Fiat Chrysler's share of the Italian car market stood at 29.42
percent.
Fiat Chrysler plans new discounts on struggling cars, CNBC
said on Friday citing Dow Jones.
TELECOM ITALIA
Italy telecoms watchdog said on Friday it rejected Telecom
Italia plan to impose new tariff on basic fixed line telephone
accounts. The watchdog said that a Telecom proposal to increase
the cost of national calls by 300 percent was not
justified.. Telecom Italia said it had acted in
full respect of the rules, competition and clients.
ENI
Authorities in Monaco raided the offices of energy services
company Unaoil and the homes of its directors after Britain
sought help investigating alleged corruption in the global oil
industry.
CEO Claudio Descalzi presents the 2016-2019 strategic plan
to investors (1200 GMT).
FINCANTIERI
The ship builder said on Saturday it would build five cruise
ships for the Carnival Corporation in a contract worth more than
3 billion euros.
UBI BANCA
Italian cooperative lender UBI Banca has no merger plans on
the table, the chief executive said on Saturday at a landmark
shareholder meeting that saw institutional investors take
command.
BANCA CARIGE
The bank is expected to appoint Guido Bastianini as the new
CEO at a meeting on Monday, after shareholders named a new board
last week by giving the most votes to the list presented by top
investor Vittorio Malacalza.
News agency Ansa on Sunday quoted financial sources as
saying an offer by U.S. fund Apollo to buy Carige's bad
loans and take a majority stake in the bank is not hostile and
could aim to combine Carige with the four banks that were
rescued from bankruptcy in November and are now being sold.
(*) Top shareholder Malacalza wants to sell the bank's bad loans
through an auction procedure, la Repubblica reported on Monday.
(*) The bank's shareholders are studying an alternative plan for
Carige that could include a tie-up with another lender, Il
Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.
(*) SNAM
Italian gas company Snam could spin off and list its gas
distribution unit Italgas by the end of this year, la Repubblica
reported on Monday, adding plans to merge Italgas with
infrastructural fund F2i were suspended.
(*) SARAS
The group is looking for an industrial partner, la
Repubblica reported on Monday.
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
The bank said on Saturday the shareholder pact that controls
the group has resumed its efficacy following a recent court
decision.
BANCO POPOLARE
The Italian cooperative lender said on Friday that it could
carry out a planned 1 billion euro cash call in the first half
of this year if market conditions allow it.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Nicola Rossi is set to become the bank's next chairman of
its supervisory board to help steer the lender to its merger
with Banco Popolare, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
BANCA GENERALI
Banca Generali said on Friday its March total net inflows
stood at 416 million euros.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday three of its board
members had resigned with immediate effect, as the Italian bank
prepares for a 1.76-billion euro cash call and a stock market
listing this month.
