The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit releases March service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in March (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury offer of new BTP Italia due April 2024 to retail investors continues.

A new inflation-linked bond Italy is offering to retail investors drew orders worth 2.31 billion euros ($2.6 billion) on Monday, the first day of an offer due to run until April 7.

COMPANIES (*) ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Enel may soon announce an agreement with Metroweb which could see the creation of a newco for the development of new generation networks in which the utility would have a 30 percent stake, with the rest held by Metroweb investors F2i and CDP, Il Sole 24 Ore said. If such a deal were sealed, Telecom Italia would need to decide whether to continue seeking an agreement with Metroweb that would also include Enel, the paper adds. Newly appointed Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo and the phone group's CFO Piergiorgio Peluso are set to meet with CDP's president Claudio Costamagna on Tuesday, it said.

Telecom Italia is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with Vivendi in coming weeks for TIM clients to receive exclusive TV series content produced by the French group on their cellphones, according to Il Messaggero.

FIMECCANICA

Italian defence company Finmeccanica will finalise a multi-billion contract from Kuwait for 28 Eurofighter jets on Tuesday, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The lender may ask the European Central Bank to postpone the deadline set for May 31 to present its new industrial plan, La Stampa said.

(*) ENI

Kazakhstan has filed a $1.6 billion claim against the consortium led by BG Group BG.L and Eni that is developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field, fellow consortium member Lukoil has said.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster's ongoing talks on a deal with with France's Vivendi could come to a close as early as this week, a source close to the matter said. No board meeting to decide on the matter has yet been called, other sources added.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car maker said on Monday that, pending the outcome of an appeal by both its Luxembourg-based Fiat Chrysler Finance (FCF) unit and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg against a EU Commission's decision on FCF's tax treatment there, the amount in dispute had been placed in escrow.

CALEFFI

The Italian linens company said on Monday its Mirabello Carrara luxury division had renewed until 2019 a licence accord with Roberto Cavalli Home Linen.

A2A

Board meeting on FY results.

FASTWEB

News conference with CEO Alberto Calcagno (0930 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

(*) IPO, ENAV

The air traffic controller is about to file its listing prospectus with Italian market regulator, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................