The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases March data on European Central Bank
funding to Italian banks.
Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi presents government's
broadband plan, Enel CEO Francesco Starace attends
(1000 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury offer of new BTP Italia due April 2024 to
institutional investors (morning). Amount to be capped if demand
exceeds targeted size.
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on April 12.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
Holds board meeting.
Italian bank UniCredit looks set to go ahead with its deal
to underwrite almost all of a 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion)
share issue by smaller rival Popolare di Vicenza, two sources
said, amid market concerns about a possible delay.
(*) U.S. investor Fortress could subscribe part of the capital
increase of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and buy a portion of the
lender's non-performing loans, Il Messaggero reported.
(*) Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI said
it had started on Thursday the pre-marketing phase for its
capital strengthening measures.
(*) ITALIAN BANKS
A state-backed fund to help troubled lenders by plugging
capital shortfalls could have a war chest of 2.5 billion euros,
while a second vehicle to buy non-performing loans could have
financial resources of between 3 and 5 billion euros, Il
Messaggero said.
TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL
Fiber network group Metroweb is still holding parallel talks
on a potential deal to develop Italy's broadband network with
utility Enel and phone group Telecom Italia, three sources close
to the matter said on Wednesday.
(*) MEDIASET
The lawyers of the Italian broadcaster and French Vivendi
will likely draft an agreement on sharing contents on
Friday, la Repubblica reported.
ENI
The oil major said on Wednesday it had completed the
placement of 400 million euros of equity-linked bonds. It
earlier said it aimed at selling around 500 million euros of the
bonds.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday it is laying off
about 1,300 workers indefinitely and ending one of the two
shifts at its Sterling Heights, Michigan plant that makes the
slow-selling midsize Chrysler 200 sedan.
UBI BANCA
The European Central Bank has authorised the bank to buy 1.8
million own shares at 7.288 euros per share from shareholders
who exercised their withdrawal right in connection with the
lender's transformation into a joint stock company.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Shareholder associations 'Per Veneto Banca' and 'Azionisti
per Veneto Banca', which together represent 12 percent fo the
bank's capital, on Wednesday decided to submit a joint slate of
candidates for the renewal of the board. Of the 15 nominees,
three will represent the associations and the rest will be
independent.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo Management Board Deputy Chairman Giovanni
Costa attends conference on "European Banking Union and the
Relationship with Bank and Business" at Altavilla Vicentina
(1300 GMT).
The bank will take part in the upcoming placement of a
Russian Eurobond, Russian news agency TASS cited the bank's
chairman Antonio Fallico as saying on Wednesday.
AGUSTAWESTLAND INDIA
Judgment appeal process expected in Milan.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................