The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
GENERAL
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets Alibaba
founder Jack Ma at Vinitaly wine fair in Verona (1400 GMT).
Renzi's party has slipped in voters' estimation in recent
weeks since a minister quit in connection with an
influence-peddling probe, a poll indicated on Sunday.
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
The ECB still has weapons to fight too-low inflation in the
euro zone and will use them if necessary, Governing Council
member François Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview
published on Saturday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases February industrial output (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases February data on bank lending and
domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
OECD releases February composite leading indicator (1000
GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said it would sell between 6.75-8.25
billion euros over four bonds at an auction on April
13.
COMPANIES
MEDIASET
French media group Vivendi agreed on Friday to buy the
pay-TV operation of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, completing a
major step in billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore's plan to
build a southern European content and video-on-demand
powerhouse.
Who wins when three billionaires lock horns? A 720 million
euro deal in Italy's pay-TV sector stars three big moguls:
Vivendi's Vincent Bollore, Sky's Rupert Murdoch and Mediaset's
Silvio Berlusconi. Italy's former prime minister may have come
off best.
BANKS
Italy's largest banks will meet the Treasury and central
bank on Monday to thrash out a plan to set up a state-backed
fund to buy bad loans and plug capital shortfalls at its ailing
banks, five sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Italian banks can deal over the next two to three years with
a pile of bad loans that grew during a deep recession, the
country's economy minister said, adding that the situation of
their balance sheets was "difficult but manageable".
An existing asset manager could be used to set up the fund
Italy wants to create to help banks raise capital, several
newspapers said on Saturday and Sunday. The fund's initial size
could be of 2-3 billion euros and eventually rise to 4-5 billion
euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
La Stampa and Corriere della Sera said the fund could be
worth up to 7 billion euros, and Il Messaggero put the figure at
6 billion euros.
Neither Spain's Santander nor France's BNP Paribas
have any plans to invest in Italian banks, their
chief executives said on Friday.
Officials from the Treasury, Justice Ministry and Bank of
Italy are likely to meet on April 12 to set out the terms of a
decree aimed at cutting the length of time it takes creditors to
recuperate outstanding loans in cases of bankruptcy, Il
Messaggero reported on Saturday.
The decree would also aim to compensate people who lost
their savings when the government bailed out four small banks
last year, and tax arrangements for transferring assets from the
four failed banks to a new "good bank", Il Messaggero said.
Il Sole said such a decree would probably be approved on
April 18.
UNICREDIT
Unicredit has found no evidence of any connection with
Panama or the law firm Mossack Fonseca, Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni was quoted as saying on Sunday, after 11.5 million
leaked documents from the firm showed details of hundreds of
thousands of companies set up in offshore tax havens.
"We've searched through our documents back to 2009 and have
not found any connection to Panama or the firm Mossack Fonseca,"
Ghizzoni was quoted as saying by Austrian newspaper Der
Standard.
UNICREDIT, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
UniCredit is aware of a proposal by U.S.-based Fortress
Investment Group to buy into a 1.8 billion euro share issue the
Italian bank is guaranteeing at smaller rival Popolare di
Vicenza, but has no say over it.
ANSA reported on Saturday that Fortress's offer was no
longer on the table, citing sources close to the matter, without
saying what had happened to the bid.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA
UniCredit could contribute around 500 million euros to the
fund Italy is trying to set up to help banks' recapitalistions,
Il Sole 24 Ore and Il Messaggero said on Saturday. Intesa
Sanpaolo could put 700-800 million euros in it and UBI
Banca 300 million euros.
ENEL
Enel could invest up to 4 billion euros in plans to build a
national high-speed fibre-optic broadband network, Il Sole 24
Ore reported on Sunday.
(*) Several candidates have come forward as possible equity
partners in Enel Open Fibre (EOF), the utility's vehicle to roll
out broadband, EOF's head Tommaso Pompei said in an interview
published by Affari&Finanza on Monday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION,
MEDIOBANCA
Italian media group Cairo Communication said on Friday it
had launched a share-swap offer on the entire share capital of
publisher RCS MediaGroup in a bid to create a large multimedia
and publishing house.
Some RCS shareholders including Mediobanca, Unipol, Tod's
owner Diego della Valle and Pirelli are not keen on taking up
the offer, several papers reported on Sunday. The company could
be headed for a capital hike, Il Sole 24 Ore said. La Repubblica
said the offer price could be raised.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
The board of the Italian bank on Friday gave management a
mandate to consider pursuing out-of-court settlements of legal
disputes relating to shares and bonds sold by the lender.
(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI, VENETO BANCA, BANCA
POPOLARE DI VICENZA
Cattolica Assicurazioni will not take part in Veneto Banca's
cash call, its CEO Giovan Battista Mazzucchelli told Corriere
della Sera in an interview. The lender will consider the
upcoming capital increase at Banca Popolare di Vicenza, "let's
see how the operation is designed".
UNIPOLSAI
Unipol is working on raising its stake in Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna to up to 5 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported
on Sunday. Unipol declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
Trades ex-dividend of 0.0122 euro per ordinary share.
DIGITAL MAGICS
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).
PRADA
Conference call on FY results (1500 GMT).
SINTESI
Board meeting on 2015 H1, 2015 Q3 and 2015 FY results (1530
GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................