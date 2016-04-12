The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANKS
Italian financial institutions have agreed to set up a 5
billion euro fund to shore up weaker banks, two of the fund's
backers said on Monday, in a state-orchestrated plan to avoid a
crisis in the euro zone's fourth-biggest banking sector.
Italy will introduce measures in coming days to enable
lenders to speed up the recovery of collateral, a statement said
on Monday, after a group of financial institutions announced the
formation of a fund to help shore up ailing banks.
(*) According to some papers, the fund could have a financial
warchest of 4 to 6 billion euros. UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo should contribute aorund 1 billion euros each,
with state lender CDP putting in between 300 and 400 million
euros. Banking foundations should contribute another 500 million
euros, according to Il Messaggero, and insurers around 1 billion
euros. According Il Sole 24 Ore, there could be the possibility
of the fund buying some bad loans at their current book value.
The fund should have a shelf life of 5 years, with the
possibility of extending it for three years, several papers
said. Il Messaggero says it could tackle NPLs for 50-70 billion
euros and that there have been informal contacts between the
Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank, which has given a
preliminary greenlight to the scheme. La Stampa cites a
preparatory document saying that in case of emergency the fund
can take control of the "target bank".
UNICREDIT
In reply to a question if the bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni
needed to worry about his position, shareholder Leonardo Del
Vecchio said on Monday he was not in favour of too many changes
in management since there was no guarantee on the quality of the
successor.
Mediobanca, Kepler Cheuvreux and JP Morgan, in studies
prepared for Popolare di Vicenza's IPO, consider the bank's
industrial plan targets too optimistic, Messaggero said.
UNIPOL, BPER, BANCO POPOLARE
The insurer is interested in taking a stake of between 2 and 5
percent in cooperative lender BPER and is also looking at the
possibility of buying into the rights issue of Banco Popolare,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
POSTE ITALIANE
The group is among potential buyers for a portion of the
life insurance policies worth 4.5 billion euros and being sold
by Allianz.
PRADA
Italian fashion house Prada will offset new shop openings
with selective closures this year and the next in an effort to
shield profit margins from weaker demand.
FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)
Rome, at Senate motions on partial privatisation of state
railways Ferrovie dello Stato (1430 GMT).
FINECOBANK
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA
Expected to hold board meeting.
Main currency report:...............................