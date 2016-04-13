The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italy's lower house of parliament passed Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional reform on Tuesday,
opening the way for a referendum later this year needed to give
final approval to the law.
Turin, closing session of "Italian-German High Level
Dialogue" with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and German
President Joachim Gauck (1600 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 3.0-3.5 billion euros new 0.10 percent BTP
bonds due April 15, 2019; 2.250-2.750 billion euros 0.95 percent
BTP bonds due March 15, 2023; 1.5-2.0 following two BTP bonds:
3.50 percent due March 1, 2030 and 2.70 percent due March 1,
2047. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
BANKS CRISIS FUND
Italy's two biggest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo plan
to put 1 billion euros each into a fund to shore up the
country's banking sector, a move that put pressure on their
shares on Tuesday.
(*) There is no risk that European authorities will block a bank
fund set up by Italian financial institutions to shore up weaker
lenders, Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told
financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.
(*) In a separate interview, Bank of Italy Director General
Salvatore Rossi said the vehicle did not increase systemic risk
for Italian banks.
(*) A second vehicle could be created that would be dedicated
only to buying non-performing loans, Il Messaggero said.
(*) The bank fund aims to pay a annual yield of 6-7 percent to
investors, MF said.
French insurer AXA is interested in considering
whether to contribute into the fund set up to shore up Italy's
banks, Frederic de Courtois, head of the company's Italian
operations, said on Tuesday. Any potential contribution would be
decided at the next board meeting, he added.
TELECOM ITALIA
The board of Telecom Italia has proposed introducing a
special bonus scheme for its new chief executive and some key
managers should the phone group's performance exceed targets set
out in its latest business plan.
(*) A possible agreement with Metroweb to collaborate in
broadband rollout is the top priority for newly appointed CEO
Flavio Cattaneo who will seek to strike a deal in the short
term, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT, EI TOWERS
Another Telecom Italia board meeting will be called before
the end of this month to decide on the sale of a stake in tower
unit INWIT, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
To avoid having to launch a bid on all of INWIT, EI Towers
is considering to initially buy 25-27 percent of INWIT and then
have INWIT buy its telecoms towers paying in shares, Il
Messaggero said. The second move would lift its stake in INWIT
to around 31-32 percent, it added.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
French insurer Axa is a "faithful" partner of Monte dei
Paschi and plans to maintain its stake, currently at 3.17
percent, Frederic de Courtois, head of Axa's Italian operations
said.
(*) The bank is ready to sell a portfolio of non-performing
loans of 220 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
BANCA MARCHE, BANCA ETRURIA, CARIFE, CARICHIETI
Chairman Roberto Nicastro speaks before Senate Finance
Committee (1230 GMT).
INTESA SANPAOLO
News conference on "SharingIdeas" with CEO Carlo Messina in
Turin (0900 GMT).
SAIPEM
The company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding
for the development of the Toos gas field project in
Iran.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
The company said it had granted stock options valid for the
subscription of 670,000 ordinary shares at a price of 25.983
euros per share as part of its 2015-25 stock option plan.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The lender has nominated Giorgio Lener, Alessandro Musaio
and Maurizio Paniz as three new directors to its board,
replacing three others who left.
(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
The group resulting from a potential combination of RCS and
Cairo could have revenues of 1.3 billion euros in 2017, net
profit of 43 million euros and net debt of 250 million euros, Il
Messaggero said, citing Cairo's advisors.
K.R.ENERGY
Presents "Development of 2016-2018 Industrial Plan" (0930
GMT).
TREVI
FY results presentation to analysts (1500 GMT).
PRYSMIAN
Annual general meeting (1230 GMT).
RECORDATI
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
