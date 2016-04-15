The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Lampedusa, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini Mogherini visiting the isle, boarding 'Cavour' ship.

Rome, Foreing Affairs Minister Paolo Gentiloni meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich (1430 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

The bank fund to underwrite capital increases of weak banks and buy bad loans will be able to absorb 50 billion euros of non-performing loans, Economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan told CNBC, as reported by MF. (*) The Italian Treasury is pressing for the bank fund to be active by April 29, Italian daily il Messaggero said, adding however it was still a long way from raising the 4-6 billion euros subscriptions expected. Banco Popolare is expected to decide today its contribution which is seen at around 50 million euros, it said.

Private fund manager Quaestio Capital Management has asked the Bank of Italy to authorise its Atlas fund to take stakes in lenders, it said on Thursday, adding the European Central Bank would also examine the request.

UNICREDIT

The chief executive said on Thursday he was pleased with his relationship with the board of the Italian bank, playing down reports that he has lost the support of influential shareholders.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday that lenders contributing to bank fund Atlas would have priority in the sale of bad loans to the vehicle.

The bank expects to stay in bank fund Atlas for the whole 5-year duration of the scheme, Ghizzoni said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is considering whether to invest in bank fund Atlas and expects the fund to help it shed non-performing loans (NPLs), boosting chances of finding a merger partner, its chairman said.

(*) CARIGE

The ECB has rejected a deadline extension for the submitting of the new industrial plan of the lender, il Messaggero said. Top management of the bank and the president of the Supervisory board Daniele Nouy will meet on April 27, it said.

(*) ENEL

The group will keep 51 percent of its broadband unit Enel Open Fiber in the first 18 months, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing CEO Francesco Starace.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The board of the Franco-Italian chipmaker has decided to replace its current chief executive Carlo Bozotti, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

FERRARI

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Management Board Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends a book presentation in Turin (1600 GMT).

OVS

The high street retailer said on Thursday that FY (fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2016) net profit was 81.1 million euros ($91.36 million) versus 25.3 million euros a year ago.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

State railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Renato Mazzoncini attends 2015 results presentation (1030 GMT).

