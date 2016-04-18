The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

A referendum aimed at curbing Italy's offshore oil and gas industry was sunk on Sunday when it failed to secure the necessary quorum, with a sizeable majority of voters shunning the ballot, initial data showed.

Technogym said on Monday it would offer shares at 3.00-3.75 euros each in an initial public offering in which up to 28.75 percent of the Italian training equipment supplier is on sale.

Italy's government will approve in the next few days new rules to speed up bankruptcy procedures, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Saturday in Washington, according to several newspapers. The rules will boost the value of non-performing loans owned by domestic banks and spur sales of these assets, the minister was quoted as saying.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI, UNICREDIT

The board of the troubled bank meets on Monday to set a price range for new shares on sale in a 1.76 billion euro cash call which is key to the lender's survival.

Quaestio, which manages Italy's bank fund, is in talks with UniCredit over the possibility to guarantee the whole or a large part of Popolare Vicenza's cash call, Il Messaggero said. Quaestio and UniCredit, at present the share issue's sole underwriter, declined to comment on the report.

Popolare Vicenza could reduce the retail portion of its share offer, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

(*) ATLANTIA

The toll-road operator will start selecting in coming weeks an adviser for the sale of an up to 30 percent stake in its domestic Autostrade Per l'Italia (Aspi) network, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday. The idea is to find two investors, ideally pension funds, willing to take a stake of 10-15 percent each.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, UNIPOL

The two banks said on Friday they would invest 100 million euros each in Italy's bank fund.

Popolare Emilia Romagna is open to talks with Unipol, BPER CEO was quoted as saying by several newspaper reporting rumours the insurer could take a stake of up to 5 percent in the bank.

UBI BANCA, MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank could start re-evaluating a tie-up with Monte dei Paschi now that a newly-created bank fund will probably help the Tuscan lender sell some of its non-performing loans, Milano Finanza reported on Saturday.

(*) PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable-maker said on Monday it had agreed to sell 67 percent of its Prysmian Baosheng Cable joint-venture to its JV partner Baosheng Group to around 42 million euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's biggest phone group said on Friday it was suspending price changes it was planning to introduce for its fixed-line residential customers following a request from Italy's telecoms regulator.

Vivendi still owns a 24.9 percent stake in Telecom Italia, a spokesman for the French media group said on Friday, after a regulatory filing showed it had sold a 0.2 percent holding on March 24.

Telecom Italia said on Friday Paolo Vantellini was stepping down as head of the group's business support office, and would be replaced on a temporary basis by chief financial officer Piergiorgio Peluso.

Telecom Italia's CEO Flavio Cattaneo will receive a bonus of 40 million euros in 2020 if the company beats targets set in its business plan, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE, POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

CEO Miro Fiordi reiterated in an interview with Monday's la Repubblica Affari&Finanza the regional bank's willingness to discuss a merger with Popolare di Sondrio.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler has received interest from carmakers willing to help it build medium-sized cars in the United States and may decide on a partner this year, CEO Sergio Marchionne said on

Friday.

SNAM

The Italian gas grid company is among bidders for Macquarie-owned German gas grid Thyssengas, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

FINMECCANICA

Italy's flight safety authority ANSV said on Friday that an explosion was behind the crash of the AgustaWestland AW609 tilt-rotor prototype which killed two pilots last October.

The CEO of Finmeccanica could leave the company to become Italy's new industry minister, Il Fatto Quotidiano said on Sunday.

(*) LUXOTTICA

Salmoiraghi & Vigano, the Italian optical chain 36-percent owned by Luxottica, plans to invest around 30 million euros to open 30 new shops annually over the next four years, Vice President Edoardo Tabacchi told la Stampa. Tabacchi said the group targeted 1,000 retail outlets and sales of 500-600 million euros in 10 years.

FINCANTIERI

Former Italian tax police senior official Michele Adinolfi could replace Vincenzo Petrone as chairman of the Italian ship builder, Il Fatto Quotidiano said.

COIMA RES IPO-COIM.MI

Italy's market watchdog will give its green light to a revised prospectus for the initial public offering of real estate firm Coima RES by the end of the week, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

ENI

Eni has declared a force majeure on Nigeria's Brass River grade of crude oil, a trader said on Friday, once again throwing a spotlight onto the unreliability of exports from a country plagued by oil theft.

FERRARI

The luxury sports car maker said on Friday its board had authorised the purchase of ordinary shares for up to 10 percent of capital.

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on preliminary Q1 results.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

CEO Brunello Cucinelli attends book presentation (1500 GMT).

INWIT-INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).

MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

PRIMI SUI MOTORI

Capital increase starts; ends on May 5.

AMPLIFON

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

Trading ex-dividend: Autostrade Meridionali of 0.40 euro per share; Banca Mediolanum of 0.14 euro per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0,16 euro per share on Nov. 23, 2015); Banco di Desio e della Brianza of 0.0846 euro per ordinary share and 0.1016 euro per saving share; Banco Popolare of 0.15 euro per ordinary share; De Longhi of 0.44 euro per share; FinecoBank of 0.255 euro per share; Moleskine of 0.047 euro per share; Piaggio of 0.05 euro per share; Prysmian of 0.42 euro per share, Recordati of 0.30 euro per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0.30 euro per share on Nov. 9, 2015), UniCredit of 0.12 euro per share as script dividend.

