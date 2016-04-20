The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday defeated two
parliamentary no-confidence motions tabled by opposition parties
that accuse his government of conflicts of interest and bowing
to industrial and banking lobbies.
ECONOMY
An Italian decree to speed up recovery of bad loans and
compensate people who lost their savings in a bank rescue will
not be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, two sources
said on Tuesday.
Chamber of Deputies Budget Committee meets on Economic and
Financial Document (DEF) (1215 GMT).
Chamber of Deputies holds question time with Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1300 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on April 26.
COMPANIES
ENI
The oil and gas group said on Tuesday CEO Claudio Descalzi
had met with Algeria's premier and energy minister as well as
state-run oil company Sonatrach's Director General Amine Mazouzi
to outline further opportunities to re-launch activities in
existing concessions in the country. Descalzi also expressed his
hopes for future collaboration on renewable energies.
Eni said it had told unions on Tuesday it would relocate 354
workers from its Centro Olio Val D'Agri plant in the southern
Basilicata region which is being seized by prosecutors looking
into illegal waste trafficking. Eni said it would also start
proceedings to use a state-funded temporary layoff scheme.
POSTE VITA, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI,
UNIPOL
Poste Vita will contribute 240 million euros to Italy's bank
fund, Assicurazioni Generali 150 million euros and Unipol 100
million euros, sources said on Tuesday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
It is a possibility, albeit a remote one, that following its
capital increase the bank may not reach a free float of 25
percent to be able to list, CEO Francesco Iorio told Il Sole 24
Ore in an interview.
According to Il Messaggero, the newly created bank fund
Atlanta could take a stake close to 93 percent in the lender
after the capital increase.
Several papers said market watchdog Consob was expected to
give its green light to the IPO prospectus on Wednesday.
(*) A commitment by a newly created Italian bank fund to buy
unsold shares in Popolare di Vicenza's cash call is subject to a
number of conditions, including the fund not having to launch a
mandatory bid on the bank if it ends up with a big stake, the
lender said.
OVS
Top shareholder Gruppo Coin on Tuesday started the private
placement of a 10 percent stake in the Italian clothing
retailer.
(*) The MF said the placement would be done at a price of
between 5.68-5.96 euros a share for a total amount of between
125-131 million euros.
A2A, ACSM AGAM
Acsm-Agam shareholder City of Como will approve on Thursday
the sale of an 8 percent stake in the local utility to bigger
rival A2A, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
(*) A2A is aiming to gain control of Acsm-Agam and raise its
existing 23.9 percent stake in the utility to 40 percent, Il
Sole 24 Ore said. The move includes the acquisition of the stake
held by the City of Como and another 9 percent holding in the
hands of the City of Monza, the paper added.
ATLANTIA
The company was pre-qualified in the race for Nice airport
and the airport of Lione-Saint-Exupery, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
BANKS
Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting,
Bank of Italy Director General Fabio Panetta attends(0800 GMT)
PIERREL
Board meeting on FY results.
MONCLER
Annual general and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900
GMT)
TOD'S
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT)
SMRE
Automation and green mobility company debuts on AIM segment
Main currency report:...............................