The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
THURSDAY APRIL 21
ECONOMY
Trani, trial over Fitch Ratings' sovereign downgrade of
Italy.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on April 27.
(*) Capping banks' holdings of government bonds would have more
costs than benefits, a paper published by the Bank of Italy
said, according to some Italian newspapers.
COMPANIES
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The Atlante bank fund is ready to underwrite the capital
increase of Banca Popolare di Vicenza even if the lender is not
able to list its shares, private fund manager Quaestio Capital
Management said on Thursday.
MEDIASET
Mediaset and Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc SKYB.L, have been
fined 55.4 million euros by Italy's antitrust authority for
breaching competition laws during the 2014 sale of soccer TV
rights, the authority said on Wednesday.
(*) The tie-up with Vivendi is not a way for the
Berlusconi family to exit the tv business, Marina Berlusconi,
chairman of Fininvest told Corriere della Sera.
ENI
Eni said it plans to start drilling activities in Mexico's
Area 1, where it holds 100 percent, next December.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank is weighing the possibility to sell its Setefi
unit, which manages credit cards and electronic payments, Il
Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) BPER
Cerberus, Fortress, Anacap and Algebris are among potential
buyers for a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 900 million
euros put on sale by Banca Popolare dell'Emila Romagna (BPER),
Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
The bank's top executives will meet the European Central
Bank's officials on April 27, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding Banca
Carige's executives will ask the ECB to postpone an end-May
deadline to present a new business plan.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont is upbeat on
prospects in Iran after signing a memorandum of understanding
this year worth around 2 billion euros, with more in the
pipeline, its chief executive said.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Fitch Ratings affirmed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'.
BANCA GENERALI
The asset manager's board has extended the powers of its
managing director Gian Maria Mossa, appointing him head of the
group.
Annual general meeting (0730 GMT)
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONE
The insurer will pay up to 40 million euros into Italy bank
fund.
TECHNOGYM IPO-TECH.MI
The company said on Wednesday market regulator Consob had
approved the prospectus for its IPO.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Board meeting on preliminary Q1 results.
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
ATLANTIA
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
BREMBO
Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
EI TOWERS
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).
SIAS-SOCIETÀ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
CEMENTIR
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT).
GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO
Board meeting on Q1 results and annual and extraordinary
shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................