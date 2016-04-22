The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases February industry orders and sales data (0800
GMT) and February retail sales data (0900 GMT);
Rating agency Fitch revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on April 28.
The Treasury said it would issue 6 billion euros in BOT
bills maturing Oct. 31, 2016 at an auction on April
27.
COMPANIES
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Chief Executive Michele Norsa will leave his post by the end
of the year after a decade at the helm of the Italian luxury
goods maker, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Releasing preliminary consolidated results, the publisher
said its first-quarter EBITDA loss before non-recurring items
narrowed to 3.4 million euros from a loss of 15.5 million a year
earlier.
MEDIASET
Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told La Repubblica it was
not totally impossible he might enter the Mediaset board after
the French group bought the Italian broadcaster's pay TV unit,
valued at 600-700 million euros. "Never say never," he said.
ENI
Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil project is likely to return to
production in June 2017, an executive of one of the field's
consortium members told reporters at an energy conference in
Moscow on Thursday.
ENEL
Enersis Americas, Italian utility Enel's Latin American arm,
said it was laying off workers as part of an efficiency drive
against the backdrop of a difficult energy market.
BANCO POPOLARE
Blackrock has a stake of just over 5 percent in the lender,
a filing with market regulator showed.
Fitch said it had changed the outlook on the lender's 'BB'
long-term issuer default rating to 'Negative' from 'Stable'.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Fitch said it has placed BPM's 'BB+' long-term issuer
default rating on rating watch negative.
Athena Capital has reduced its stake in Popolare di Milano
to 4.873 percent from 5.734 previously, a filing with the market
regulator showed.
(*) BANCA CARIGE, PREMUDA
Premuda said on Thursday Intesa SanPaolo, UniCredit and
Carige, the three banks most exposed to the group, had started
talks to sell their debt in Premuda to Pillarstone Italy. In a
statement on Friday Pillarstone said the three banks had
"adhered to the platform of Pillarstone".
According to Il Sole 24 Ore, Pillarstone will enter Premuda
capital in a second stage.
(*) A2A
A city manager of the municipality of Como said the city had
rejected a proposal to sell an 8.25 percent stake in utility
ACSM-AGAM to bigger rival A2A.
TOD'S
The company said it would stop releasing Q1 and Q3 earnings,
but will continue to disclose consolidated sales figures on a
quarterly basis.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The carmaker said it was voluntarily recalling an estimated
23,879 vans in the United States to relocate an electrical
connector.
BB BIOTECH
Board meeting on Q1 results.
TXT E-SOLUTIONS
Annual general meeting (0730 GMT), followed by analyst
meeting (0930 GMT).
CALTAGIRONE
Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).
SARAS
Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).
