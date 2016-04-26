The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni releases March fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 500-700 million euros BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2024. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Board meeting on Q1 results; followed by conference call (1200 GMT). (*) On Tuesday Mike Manley, COO for the Asia-Pacific region, said he was aiming for significant double-digit growth for Jeep sales in China this year. The sales of Jeep in China in the first quarter have risen 58 percent, several papers said.

(*) CNH INDUSTRIAL

Truck unit Iveco is focused on Germany and the UK and the US market is still just a dream, Iveco chairman Pierre Lahutte told Il Giornale.

GENERALI

The insurer is ready to invest another 100 million euros in the Atlante bank fund for an overall 250 million euros providing there is a change of governance at the fund, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ENI

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said the help the new Libyan government had asked to defend oil installations did not regard Eni's oil fields.

BANCA CARIGE

The ECB has asked the bank for a new business plan as the lender's new management gets ready to visit the ECB on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

France's Vivendi, Telecom Italia's top shareholder and owner of former Mediaset pay-TV unit Premium, will be looking for synergies from its investments through joint commercial offers, La Repubblica said. It said corporate tie-ups were not on the table.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

The shareholder pact between the Doris family and Fininvest, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, will be renewed, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender is interested in Cari Ferrara but could also consider a move on Banca Marche, MF said.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The lender's chairman vindicated the stand-alone strategy of the bank at a shareholder meeting, MF said.

MIRABELLO CARRARA (IPO-MIRAB.MI)

Unit of Caleffi, ends IPO roadshow for institutional investors (on April 29 for retail investors - started on April 4).

BANCA PROFILO

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

