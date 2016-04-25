The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Italy's Atlante bank fund will only invest in banks that have capital ratios below the minimum set by the ECB in its SREP evaluation process, according to a document on the fund's operating regulations cited in Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. (*) POLICY

The government will weigh the option to reduce the income tax when it discusses its budget for 2017, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told la Repubblica on Monday. Renzi added that Italy will not send troops to Libya unless the new U.N.-backed government asks to international community to intervene.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL, METROWEB

Telecom Italia and state-lender CDP are in talks that may result in the Italian phone group buying fibre network firm Metroweb in exchange for a stake in its international wholesale unit Sparkle, two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

(*) UNICREDIT, POPOLARE VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Unicredit said on Monday it had signed deal to extend Italy bank fund Atlante's underwriting commitment to Popolare Vicenza's cash call even in case bank shares fail to list or the bank's cash call is not fully subscribed.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

The sale of Italy's four small banks rescued last year has received 26 expressions of interest from mostly foreign potential buyers, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker said on Friday it is recalling more than 1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after drivers exit. (*) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is targeting "significant double-digit growth" for Jeep sales in China this year, said Mike Manley, Chief Operating Officer for the Asia-Pacific region, speaking at the Beijing auto show. (*) A German emissions probe conducted following the Volkswagen scandal suggested that some Fiat vehicles showed irregular levels of diesel exhaust pollution if the cars ran for longer than 22 minutes, Bild am Sonntag said.

(*) MEDIASET

Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine will become board member of Mediaset, while Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi will sit on Vivendi's board after the tie-up between the two groups, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The chairman of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Francesco Venosta, ruled out a merger with neighbour Credito Valtellinese, saying there were "more risks than advantages," according to Il Sole 24 on Sunday.

Credito Valtellinese CEO Miro Fiordi, on the other hand, urged a joint assessment between the two lenders to see if it would "make sense for the region and create value," according to Il Sole.

BANCA CARIGE, PREMUDA

Pillarstone Italy, owned by U.S private equity firm KKR , will take on the bulk of the debt owed by Italy's Premuda to a group of banks, in a first move that could make Pillarstone one of the main shareholders of the shipping company.

(*) OVS

The fashion retailer does not exclude the purchase of Italian leather group Combipel, its CEO told la Repubblica on Monday.

ENGINEERING

Private equity funds NB Renaissance, Apax VIII said on Friday they had bought 44.3 percent of Italy's Engineering. They will launch takeover bid on the Italian company at 66 euros per share.

EDISON

Energy company Edison might return to the stock market in 2018 or 2019, its CEO Marc Benayoun told Corriere della Sera on Sunday. He also said that even if Edison does list its ordinary shares on the market, its controlling company Electricite de France will maintain a stake of above 50 percent.

