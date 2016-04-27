The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet on a decree to speed up recovery of bad loans and compensate people who lost their savings in a bank rescue.

Trani, trial over S&P derivatives.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The European Central Bank and Bank of Italy have given the green light to Quaestio, which manages a newly created bank rescue fund, to buy a stake of more than 50 percent in Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Quaestio said in a statement.

Italy's market watchdog said in a separate statement that the rescue fund would not have to launch a takeover bid on Popolare di Vicenza following an ongoing rights issue.

(*) BANKS

The investments by Italian lenders into bank rescue fund Atlante will be deducted from their regulatory capital, MF said citing banking sources. The newspaper adds, however, that the negative impact will not lower the banks' capital below the minimum threshold set by regulators.

BANCA MARCHE, BANCA ETRURIA, CARIFE, CARICHIETI

Non-binding offers for the four small savings banks bailed out last year are expected by mid-May, binding offers by early July with the aim to conclude their sale by September, Roberto Nicastro, appointed chairman of the four banks in November, told La Stampa in an interview.

ENI

The oil major will take a decision on the sale of its chemical unit Versalis to U.S.-based SK Capital at the beginning of May, MF said, adding Malaysia's Petronas Lubricants International could present a rival bid for the division.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

ITALMOBILIARE

Italmobiliare, the holding company of Italian family Pesenti, has entered exclusive talks to buy Clessidra, it said on Tuesday, in a move that would leave in Italian hands one of the most active private equity firms in the country.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

The Italian government plans to list the air traffic control operator by the summer, a treasury source said on Tuesday, adding the company would not pay a special dividend to the Treasury before the flotation.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The bank said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with unions to cut costs along the lines of the business plan.

SNAM

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

MEDIASET

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS (*) The loss-making Franco-Italian chipmaker sees signs of recovery in the industry after reporting first quarter revenue growth in its automotive division that limited the impact of weaker sales in other units.

Post-results conference call (0730 GMT).

BOLZONI

Tamburi Investment Partners has sold entire 11.956 percent stake in Bolzoni to Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT) followed by news conference with Chairman Enrico Postacchini and CEO Nazareno Ventola (1100 GMT).

ANIMA HOLDING

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

SAVE

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

TERNIENERGIA

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Annual general meeting (1230 GMT).

UNIPOLSAI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).

S.M.R.E.

Board meeting on FY results.

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

TENARIS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

