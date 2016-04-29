The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Rome, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden meets Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (morning) and Pope Francis.

Rome, cabinet meeting (1600 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March unemployment rate (0800 GMT); April flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and March producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases March asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

Milan, Quaestio Capital Management SGR presents the "Atlante Bank Fund" to analysts and press (0830 GMT).

COMPANIES

ENI

Three major European utilities are lining up rival bids for a big chunk of Italian oil major Eni's retail gas and power business, sources said, in a deal that could be worth up to $3.4 billion. (*) The company swung to a net loss in the first quarter of 792 million euros ($902 million) from a profit of 832 million euros a year earlier due to weak oil prices and a charge on its Saipem holding.

Conference call (1000 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is in late-stage talks with Alphabet Inc's self-driving car division for a technology partnership, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo told unions at a meeting in Rome management plans to strengthen the 2016-18 business plan, with additional measures intended to pursue greater efficiency.

BANKS

The Bank of Italy has calculated that a draft law allowing creditors to recover bad debts without involving the court system could drastically reduce the length of time the process requires, a source familiar with the matter said. (*) ICBPI will contribute to the Atlante bank fund a sum of up to 5 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The lender's CEO said on Thursday with conditions as they are at the moment the bank does not need help from the Italian banking fund Atlante to secure its planned capital increase.

The bank posted a Q1 net loss of 34 million euros after writedowns on loans of 59 million euros. It sees net profit at 150 million euros in 2018, about 250 million euros in 2020.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Investor take-up of a 1.76 billion euro public share offer by Banca Popolare di Vicenza has been poor so far, three sources close to the matter said, putting at risk the troubled Italian bank's planned bourse listing.

IPO ends (1100 GMT)

LUXOTTICA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 sales results; followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

SAIPEM

Annual (0800 GMT) and saving (1300 GMT) shareholders' meetings.

CAMPARI GROUP

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

RCS Chief Executive Laura Cioli said two of the publisher's creditor banks had given a positive opinion on its debt refinancing efforts while another one is already "planning a credit committee", according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

Cairo said it had deposited the documents of its offer for RCS with market regulator Consob.

TECHNOGYM IPO-TECH.MI

Italy's Technogym has priced an all-secondary public offering of 25 percent of its capital at 3.25 euros a share, the company said on Thursday.

