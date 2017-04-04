The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q4 deficit/GDP data (0900 GMT).

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 22.9 billion euros in March, an increase of around 2 billion euros compared with the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Car sales in Italy rose 18.16 percent from a year earlier in March, the Transport ministry said on Monday. Fiat's market share rose to 30.1 percent from 29.4 percent.

The Canadian arm of Fiat Chrysler, which makes the Jeep and Chrysler brands, led auto sales in Canada for the month of March, but General Motors Canada posted the biggest surge in monthly sales.

Major U.S. automakers' sales figures for March came in below market expectations and gave early evidence that America's long, robust boom cycle for car sales may finally be losing steam.

ASTALDI

The Italian construction group said on Monday it had been awarded two new contracts in Romania worth 776 million euros and that its share of the deal's value was of 42 percent.

BANKS

Italian lender Veneto Banca reported a heavy loss on Monday and a drop in customer deposits, highlighting its precarious position as it seeks EU approval for a state bailout it requested alongside fellow bank Popolare di Vicenza.

The European Commission sees a possible solution in the coming weeks on the bailout of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, a spokesman said on Monday.

(*) Il Sole 24 Ore quoted banking sources close to the matter as saying there had been "positive signals" from Frankfurt over the viability of the two banks, a necessary condition for a state bailout

(*) BANCO BPM

Italy's third-largest bank has asked around 30 investors to submit non-binding bids by April 15 for a portfolio of soured real estate loans with a gross book value of 700-800 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The portfolio is backed by hotels, including Palermo's prestigious Villa Igiea hotel, commercial properties and other real estate assets.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Italian Treasury is considering delisting the lender, wrote Il Messaggero in an unsourced report. A decision must be taken by June, the report added.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian lender has signed an agreement with insurance broker Aon to reinforce its non-life insurance business, reported Il Sole 24 Ore.

(*) FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipyard is considering handing over a minority stake of its capital to French naval contractor DCNS in order to convince the French government to finalise the sale of STX France to the Italian group, la Repubblica reported, without citing sources.

(*) ATLANTIA

A Chinese group is interested in the company's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) and has valued the 15 percent stake on sale at up to 2.7 billion euros, MF reported, citing Chinese sources. Abu Dhabi fund Adia and Allianz Capital Partners have also expressed interest, the report added.

BANCA FARMAFACTORING IPO-BFARM.MI

Initial public offering ends (started on March 23).

UNIEURO

Debuts on STAR segment; listing ceremony at 0630 GMT.

PARMALAT

Lactalis' takeover offer on Parmalat shares ends after having been reopened on March 29.

