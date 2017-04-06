The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 11.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi has told the European Commission it could "de facto" control Telecom Italia after a shareholder meeting next month appoints a new board of directors, three sources close to the matter said.

Telecom Italia bondholders' meeting (1300 GMT) (*) Vivendi no longer plans to appoint its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine as Telecom Italia chairman to defuse the risk of having to consolidate Telecom's debt and of a freezing of its voting rights due to its dominant position, Il Messaggero reported. (*) Telecom Italia's top managers will meet Vivendi's Chairman Vincent Bollore before the presentation of the slates of candidates for the board of directors, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The number of board directors will drop to 15 from current 17, the newspaper added.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

In a letter to the European Central Bank, the lender has said that its liquidity has increased since last year and it is now at a safe level, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing sources.

Savings shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).

(*) FINCANTIERI

The French government will decide on Thursday its official stance on a possible sale of STX France to the Italian shipbuilder, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) UNICREDIT

Top investor Aabar has terminated a collar option on its stake in UniCredit, MF reported citing documents.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Car dealers on Wednesday added to concerns about the state of the U.S. auto industry and how tough any downturn might be if its six-year recovery has ended.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

CNH Industrial unit said on Wednesday it issued at par $500 million notes due 2022 paying a coupon of 4.375 percent.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA, CATTOLICA

Banca Popolare di Vicenza said insurer Cattolica had unexpectedly exercised its right to sell its stake in common insurance joint ventures. It rejected Cattolica's complaint over Popolare di Vicenza's 2014 capital increase.

(*) MONDADORI

The publisher will continue to invest in Italy and France with acquisitions and other initiatives, Chairman Marina Berlusconi told managers in a recent meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

AZIMUT HOLDING

Azimut said over 99 percent of its subordinated convertible bond repurchase had been tendered.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Italy's Sole 24 Ore said it posted a 2016 net loss of 91.9 million euros and would propose a cash call up to 70 million euros.

ASTALDI

"Fitter for the future. Strategic update 2017-21" (0900 GMT).

PITECO

Piteco buys controlling stake in American digital payment and clearing house operator.

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

BANCO DESIO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0800 GMT).

