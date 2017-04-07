The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Rome, Cabinet meeting (0900 GMT).
Rome, forum on "Starting from Girls. Women Forum on
Inequality and Sustainable Growth" starts, ends on April 8;
expected attendees include European Union's foreign policy chief
Federica Mogherini (1200 GMT).
Cernobbio, The European House Ambrosetti holds two-day forum
on "Scenarios for Economy and Finance".
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases February retail sales data (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases March data on Target 2 liabilities
and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.
The vice president of the European Central Bank reiterated
on Thursday that the bank's accommodative monetary policy had a
wide consensus within the board and that it will stay as it is
until the economic situation changes.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on April 12.
Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer 6.0 billion
euros in 12-month BOT bills at an auction on April
11.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Assogestioni, a group of asset management companies and
international investors with a combined declared shareholding of
around 1.86 percent, has filed its slate of candidates for the
phone company's board renewal.
Italian market regulator has summoned Assogestioni, whose
funds invest in Telecom Italia, after reports that it met with
the phone group's top shareholder ahead of a shareholder meeting
in May, two sources close to the matter said.
ENI, ENEL, POSTE ITALIANE
The Treasury will transfer its stakes in Eni, Enel and Poste
Italiane to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to raise
30-60 billion euros, MF said, adding that to avoid losing
control of the groups savings shares would be issued. The
transfer could be completed by October-November, it said. The
operation, dubbed Capricorn, should be outlined in the
government's upcoming yearly economic plan, it said.
PRYSMIAN
The Italian cable maker said on Friday it had won a contract
worth about 350 million euros to develop a France-UK power
interconnector.
BANCO BPM
The lender said it had extended the offer to buy back
subordinated bonds for nominal amount of around 640 million
euros to April 14.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA
The plans being discussed with Brussels to save the two
banks will lead to thousands of job losses which will not be
made just through voluntary cuts and early retirements, Corriere
della Sera said. The paper also said Popolare di Vicenza is
seeking damages of 2 billion euros from former managers.
FINCANTIERI
The French government said on Thursday it had reached a
preliminary deal clearing the way for Italy's Fincantieri to
acquire a 48 percent stake in shipbuilder STX France, as Italian
buyers aim to take control of the firm.
(*) SALINI IMPREGILO
The constructor aims to double its business in the U.S. in
the next three years, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) PIAGGIO
The company said a Turin court on Thursday upheld the full
validity of the three-dimensional Vespa scooter brand and
recognised its industrial design.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
CEO Philippe Donnet attends news conference to present
"Restoration Project of 'Giardini Reali di Venezia Piazza San
Marco'" in Venice (1030 GMT).
INTESA SANPAOLO
Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends conference on
"International Scenario in the Automotive Sector" in Turin (1010
GMT).
BANCA FARMAFACTORING
Debuts on main segment.
UBI BANCA
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (1230 GMT).
FIAT CHRYSLER
Baillie Gifford & Co reported a 4.47 percent passive stake
in Fiat Chrysler as of March 31, a SEC filing
showed.
SALINI IMPREGILO
Salini Impregilo and SA Healy (Lane) won a contract in
Indiana, United States, worth $188 million.
IPO, INDEL B
Italian refrigeration systems group Indel B aims to start
trading on the Milan bourse in May, with a 25 percent free-float
before the exercise of the greenshoe, two sources close to the
matter said on Thursday.
