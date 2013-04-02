The following factors and economic data could affect Italian
markets on Tuesday.
ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano appointed a 10-strong
'wise men' panel of experts to help find a way out of the
political deadlock created by a general election at the end of
February. The group has been asked to propose a series of urgent
measures that could be backed by all parties.
Napolitano, 87, has pledged to stay in office until the end
of his term on May 15 to try and find a solution to the
political crisis, thus rejecting suggestions he would stand down
early to make way for new elections.
ITALIAN ECONOMIC DATA
March PMI manufacturing- 0743 GMT.
February unemployment- 0800 GMT.
March car sales - 1600 GMT.
March state sector borrowing requirement
STOCK MARKET
Bourse reopens after four days of closure.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported a
wider-than-expected yearly net loss, after booking higher bad
debt provisions and losses on derivatives trades which are at
the centre of a fraud investigation.
Customers' deposits at Italian bank Monte dei Paschi
fell by "a few billion euros" after a scandal erupted
in February over loss-making derivatives trades at the lender,
the bank said in a document posted on its web site on Saturday.
PARMALAT
An Italian court on Friday appointed Angelo Manaresi as
special commissioner to oversee Parmalat as part of a
probe into its $900 million acquisition of a U.S. dairy unit
last year, according to the ruling document seen by Reuters.
* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer said on Thursday after market close it had
increased its stake in GPH, an eastern European joint venture it
holds with Czech group PPF, to 76 percent for 1.286 billion
euros as planned.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian telephone company has asked investment bank
Rothschild to help it find an Asian partner, Corriere della Sera
reported on Saturday without citing sources. Hutchison Wampoa
is the most likely candidate, the paper said. The
partner would take a stake in Telecom Italia through a capital
increase in which it would be the sole investor, the paper said.
FIAT
CEO Sergio Marchionne is being investigated in Italy over
allegations of violation of labour rights in a long-running
dispute at a factory near Naples, the automaker said on Friday.
IMPREGILO
An Impregilo-led consortium has won a tender to build and
operate a hospital in the Italian city of Trento in a project
that envisages investments for about 310 million euros, the
builder said in a statement on Friday. The concession expires in
27 years.
