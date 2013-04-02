The following factors and economic data could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano appointed a 10-strong 'wise men' panel of experts to help find a way out of the political deadlock created by a general election at the end of February. The group has been asked to propose a series of urgent measures that could be backed by all parties.

Napolitano, 87, has pledged to stay in office until the end of his term on May 15 to try and find a solution to the political crisis, thus rejecting suggestions he would stand down early to make way for new elections.

ITALIAN ECONOMIC DATA

March PMI manufacturing- 0743 GMT.

February unemployment- 0800 GMT.

March car sales - 1600 GMT.

March state sector borrowing requirement

STOCK MARKET

Bourse reopens after four days of closure.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported a wider-than-expected yearly net loss, after booking higher bad debt provisions and losses on derivatives trades which are at the centre of a fraud investigation.

Customers' deposits at Italian bank Monte dei Paschi fell by "a few billion euros" after a scandal erupted in February over loss-making derivatives trades at the lender, the bank said in a document posted on its web site on Saturday.

PARMALAT

An Italian court on Friday appointed Angelo Manaresi as special commissioner to oversee Parmalat as part of a probe into its $900 million acquisition of a U.S. dairy unit last year, according to the ruling document seen by Reuters.

* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer said on Thursday after market close it had increased its stake in GPH, an eastern European joint venture it holds with Czech group PPF, to 76 percent for 1.286 billion euros as planned.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian telephone company has asked investment bank Rothschild to help it find an Asian partner, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday without citing sources. Hutchison Wampoa is the most likely candidate, the paper said. The partner would take a stake in Telecom Italia through a capital increase in which it would be the sole investor, the paper said.

FIAT

CEO Sergio Marchionne is being investigated in Italy over allegations of violation of labour rights in a long-running dispute at a factory near Naples, the automaker said on Friday.

IMPREGILO

An Impregilo-led consortium has won a tender to build and operate a hospital in the Italian city of Trento in a project that envisages investments for about 310 million euros, the builder said in a statement on Friday. The concession expires in 27 years.

