The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICS

Newly re-elected president Giorgio Napolitano delivered an emotional rebuke to Italy's warring political factions on Monday and announced talks that could see a grand coalition government formed within days to end two months of post-election stalemate.

Months of paralysing political deadlock seem close to an end in Italy with a new government possible within the week, but there are still questions over whether the stability can last.

Istat statistics office releases April consumer confidence at 0800 GMT 

ITALIAN DEBT

Treasury to announce sale of BTPs, fixed rate bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 29.

FINMECCANICA

The company releases first quarter results.

* Korea's Doosan is in advanced talks over the sale of AnsaldoEnergia, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday citing market speculations.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The chairman of the supervisory board of Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano resigned on Monday as the cooperative lender gears up to change its corporate governance structure.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Veteran banker Giovanni Bazoli was reappointed chairman of the supervisory board of Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, on Monday as some shareholders expressed concerns about his age.

BANCA CARIGE

Italian regional lender Banca Carige said on Monday it had decided to put further assets up for possible sale as part an already announced disposal plan of up to 800 million euros ($1.04 billion).

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Diego Della Valle has written a new letter to the board to express his dissatisfaction with the group's recapitalisation and refinancing plan, La Repubblica wrote on Tuesday.

A2A

Italian regional utility A2A said on Monday it had signed a new 5-year revolving credit line worth 600 million euros with a pool of banks to improve its financial flexibility.

IMPREGILO

Italian construction company Impregilo said on Monday it was set to receive around 204 million euros plus interest after it won a top court ruling in a long-running dispute over waste contracts in Italy.

CIR

Italian energy company Sorgenia posted on Monday a net loss of 8.7 million euros in the first quarter due to high gas costs and competition from renewable energy sources.

ERG

The energy company holds its annual shareholders meeting.

MEDIOLANUM

The asset manager holds its annual shareholders meeting

