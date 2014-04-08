The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Cabinet expected to meet on DEF-economic and financial document.

ECONOMY

Italy will set new targets for the economy and public finances on Tuesday when the cabinet approves a multi-year plan for presentation to the European Commission, the prime minister's office said.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 11.

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer 7.5 billion euros ($10.27 billion) of Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular mid-month auction on April 10.

The government has formed a task force to boost credit to businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, and to launch investments, the ministry of economy and finance said in a statement on Monday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, L'ESPRESSO

An agreement on the merger of the digital broadcasting assets of Telecom Italia Media and L'Espresso should be concluded Wednesday, a source close to the situation said.

ITALCEMENTI

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

The group's savings shareholders have approved the mandatory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares at the proposed conversion rate of 0.65 ordinary shares for each savings share, without cash balance and without a reduction in the share capital. The conversion will be presented for approval at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company said on Monday that corporate liability action against some of its former directors had been initiated.

ALITALIA

The German airline Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines have halted flights to Libya indefinitely after a bomb exploded at Tripoli's international airport two weeks ago, a Lufthansa spokesman said on Monday. A spokeswoman for Italy's Alitalia said the airline had suspended its flights until April 15, after which the situation would be reviewed.

Etihad Airways is still negotiating commercial terms for a potential investment in Alitalia and is close to extending its partnership with Air Berlin, the chief executive of the Abu Dhabi airline said on Monday.

SCREEN SERVICE

Board meeting on FY and Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: MOLMED (0900 GMT), TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS (1500 GMT).

