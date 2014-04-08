The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Cabinet expected to meet on DEF-economic and financial
document.
ECONOMY
Italy will set new targets for the economy and public
finances on Tuesday when the cabinet approves a multi-year plan
for presentation to the European Commission, the prime
minister's office said.
* The government of Matteo Renzi is looking to wipe the
slate clean and seek new names at Italy's main state-controlled
groups including oil major Eni ENI.MI as top management comes up
for renewal, government, political and industry sources said.
A list of new candidates to run Italy's state-controlled
companies could be presented on Sunday, but the situation
remains uncertain, Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday.
The list of names to take the top jobs at state-owned firms
should arrive on Prime Minister Renzi's desk on Tuesday, Il Sole
24 Ore reports.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on April 11.
The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer 7.5
billion euros ($10.27 billion) of Treasury bills (BOTs) at its
regular mid-month auction on April 10.
The government has formed a task force to boost credit to
businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, and to
launch investments, the ministry of economy and finance said in
a statement on Monday.
COMPANIES
* SALINI IMPREGILO, STRABAG
The Italian builder said on Tuesday it has won a contract
with Austria's Strabag to build part of a tunnel in the Alps.
* ENEL, CHENIERE ENERGY
The Italian utility signed a memorandum of understanding
with the State Grid Corporation of China overnight on Monday and
will set up a working group over the next three months to
examine the possibility of entering into a joint venture, La
Repubblica reported on Tuesday citing Enel Chief Executive
Fulvio Conti. The working group will look into anti-pollution
projects in China and other markets including Vietnam, Indonesia
and Korea, the paper quoted Conti as saying.
Enel will announce a 20-year deal to buy gas from U.S.
liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Cheniere Energy on Tuesday,
Repubblica said.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Representatives of new Monte Paschi shareholders BTG Pactual
and Fintech Advisory met with the Bank of Italy during the past
week to discuss their investment in the bank, Corriere della
Sera reported on Tuesday without citing sources.
The paper added the new shareholders will take up positions
on the bank's board.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
Tassara Group wants to sell its remaining 1.57 percent stake
in the Italian bank, MF reported on Tuesday.
* PIAGGIO
The group plans to establish a direct presence in China,
where it will sell its premium brands Moto Guzzi, Aprilia and
Vespa, MF reported on Tuesday.
* TREVI GROUP,,, PDVSA
Trevi said on Tuesday its Drillmec and Petreven units won
contracts worth about $120 million from Eni and Argentina's YPF.
Trevi said Drillmec would provide three hydraulic technology
rigs to the joint venture between Eni and Venezuela's PDVSA,
while Petreven signed a new three-year contract for drilling
activities in Argentina.
* SORGENIA, CIR
The board of the debt-laden energy firm will meet on
Thursday to discuss restructuring options proposed by its
creditor banks, Il Sole 24 Ore reports.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, L'ESPRESSO
An agreement on the merger of the digital broadcasting
assets of Telecom Italia Media and L'Espresso should be
concluded Wednesday, a source close to the situation
said.
ITALCEMENTI
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
The group's savings shareholders have approved the mandatory
conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares at the
proposed conversion rate of 0.65 ordinary shares for each
savings share, without cash balance and without a reduction in
the share capital. The conversion will be presented for approval
at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The company said on Monday that corporate liability action
against some of its former directors had been initiated.
ALITALIA
The German airline Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian
Airlines have halted flights to Libya indefinitely after a bomb
exploded at Tripoli's international airport two weeks ago, a
Lufthansa spokesman said on Monday. A spokeswoman for Italy's
Alitalia said the airline had suspended its flights until April
15, after which the situation would be reviewed.
Etihad Airways is still negotiating commercial terms for a
potential investment in Alitalia and is close to extending its
partnership with Air Berlin, the chief executive of the Abu
Dhabi airline said on Monday.
One of the conditions put on the table by Etihad is for
banks to convert 400-450 million euros of Alitalia's debt into
equity capital, Il Messaggero said on Tuesday. Another request
includes a 50 percent cut of the Italian airline's labour cost
without using temporary layoff schemes, the paper added.
There are no insurmountable obstacles in the Etihad-Alitalia
talks, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday, citing a source close to
the negotiations. There are also suggestions Etihad may invest
as much as 500 million euros in the Italian carrier, the paper
added.
SCREEN SERVICE
Board meeting on FY and Q1 results.
Annual general meetings: MOLMED (0900 GMT),
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS (1500 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................