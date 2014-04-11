The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Both the prosecution and defence have asked a Milan court to order former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to serve a one-year sentence for tax fraud doing community service, judicial sources said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on a visit in Milan.

DEBT

DBRS updates credit rating on Italy.

Treasury sells 3-3.5 billion euro 3-year BTP bonds, maturing on Dec. 15, 2016, at 1.5 percent coupon; 2-2.5 billion euros 7-year BTP bonds, maturing on May 1, 2021, at 3.75 percent coupon; 0.75-1.25 billion euros 30-year BTP bonds, maturing on Sept. 1. 2044, at 4.75 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Credit Suisse on Thursday said it had received a mandate from Spain's Prisa PRS.MC to place a 3.69 percent stake the company holds in the local unit of Italy's Mediaset with institutional investors.

ANIMA

Italy's Anima Holding is set to price its initial public offering at 4.20-4.25 euros per share, the top of a revised range, valuing the asset manager at 1.26 billion euros ($1.75 billion), three market sources said on Thursday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Extraordinary period to subscribe "Warrant ordinary share Creval 2014" ends.

Board meeting on FY results: PMS GROUP, ZUCCHI .

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................