The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Friday stepped up his calls for new rules on budget limits in the euro zone, saying the current framework is hurting growth and costing jobs.

Tens of thousands of people took part in protests in central Rome and Paris on Saturday organised by hard-left parties against government economic reform plans and austerity measures.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March final inflation data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT

Treasury starts offer of new 6-year BTP Italia inflation-linked bond to small investors, to April 16. On April 17 the same bond will be sold to institutional investors.

DBRS said on Friday it confirmed its A (low) credit rating on Italy to reflect the country's strong commitment to fiscal consolidation, but kept its outlook 'negative'.

COMPANIES

STATE-CONTROLLED COMPANIES

The government will present the names of candidates to head a series of state-controlled companies, including oil and gas group Eni, by the end of Tuesday, cabinet undersecretary Graziano Delrio said on Friday.

Delrio told la Repubblica on Monday the government is ready to proceed with the appointment of top management at Eni, Enel and Finmeccanica.

The treasury will probably unveil the lists of candiates after the market closes on Monday, ANSA newsagency said on Sunday. Eni General Manager Claudio Descalzi is likely to be promoted CEO of the group, Francesco Starace, currently head of Enel Green Power, is the frontrunner to become CEO of Enel, while Finmeccanica may see the appointment of a new CEO to replace Alessandro Pansa, it added.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Shareholders at Banca Popolare di Milano on Saturday rejected a governance reform aimed at giving institutional investors a greater say in the cooperative bank and making its shares more attractive.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank will take a decision on a possible capital increase in the coming weeks, CEO Luigi Odorici was quoted as telling shareholders at a meeting in Sunday's Il Messaggero. Press reports at the weekend said the capital increase could be worth 600-700 million euros.

BANCA ETRURIA

Mid-sized Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza and its smaller rival have entered exclusive merger talks. Under the arrangement, Banca Etruria will not start tie-up negotiations with any other candidate until May 30 in order to allow Popolare Vicenza to present a binding offer, they said on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is ready to invest $1 billion to $2 billion in Telecom Italia if its biggest shareholder Telefonica pulled out from the Italian phone group, according to newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah told CorrierEconomia on Monday that for the bank's stock of problematic loans had not grown in the first few months of the year for the first time in a long while.

FIAT

A change in the way it measures currency in Venezuela will cause Fiat unit Chrysler to take a $130 million charge in its first quarter, Chrysler said on Friday.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

CNH Industrial said it expected to book a $64 million pre-tax charge in the first quarter to reflect recent changes to the way Venezuela's exchange rate mechanism operates.

ENI

France's Total does not expect much oil output, if any, from the giant Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan this year and it is awaiting results of further analyses to assess the costs and delays facing its consortium partners, such as Eni.

SAIPEM

Its largest shareholder Eni published on Saturday its slate of directors for the renewal of the oil services company's board indicating Francesco Carbonetti as chairman and reconfirming Umberto Vergine as its CEO candidate.

CIR

The board of its troubled energy unit Sorgenia has mandated its CEO to discuss the creditor banks' proposal concerning financing and liquidity but did not discuss a possible debt-to-equity swap at a meeting on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

* CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The bank said on Monday 9,836,176 warrants on its ordinary shares were exercised for an overall value of 10.5 million euros.

ALITALIA

The prospect of Etihad Airways buying nearly half of Alitalia has significantly increased after a meeting with Italy's prime minister, a source with knowledge of the talks said. The Gulf carrier may present its proposal by Monday or Tuesday, an Italian minister said on Friday.

Alitalia is expected to postpone its planned board meeting to Tuesday or Wednesday from Monday in order to give Etihad more time to fine-tune its proposal and increase the chances of striking a deal, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

VENETO BANCA, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The unlisted lender, which is among 15 Italian banks under scrutiny in a sector check up across the euro zone, is expected to offer new shares in a 500 million euro cash call at 35 euros each, against a price of 39.5 euros set for shares this year, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza said in an unsourced report.

Two offers for Banca Intermobiliare, the listed unit that Veneto Banca has put up for sale, are expected by Tuesday, the paper said. Also, a list of board nominees due by the same date will show whether or not Veneto Banca is ready to comply with a Bank of Italy's request to appoint new members.

VERSACE

The by-laws the fashion house has adopted after U.S. fund Blackstone bought a 20 percent stake envisage a bourse listing within three to five years, CorrierEconomia said on Monday.

MEDIACONTECH

Capital increase starts; ends on May 16.

Board meetings on FY results: Borgosesia ; Conafi Prestito ; Risanamento.

Ex-dividend: Autostrade Meridionali 0.20 euro per ordinary share; Credito Bergamasco 0.55 euro per share; Edison 0.05 euro per savings share and 0.011 euro per ordinary shares.

