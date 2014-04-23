The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Carlo Cottarelli, a special commissioner on public spending,
speaks before Chamber of Deputies Defence Committee (1215 GMT).
Italy will declassify secret documents about terrorist
bombings between the 1960s and 1980s during a period known as
the "Years of lead", the government announced on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Asset management association Assogestioni releases March
fund flows data.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on April 29.
COMPANIES
* UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
U.S. private equity firm KKR and turnaround expert
Alvarez & Marsal would invest less than 500 million euros in a
new company due to house some of the two banks' problematic
loans, MF said in an unsourced report on Wednesday. KKR would
contribute nine-tenth of the sum, the report said.
KKR and A&M would invest between 300 million and 700 million
euros in the project, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
Intesa and UniCredit would transfer to the new company up to
15 restructured loans in total, various papers reported.
ENI
Nigeria has awarded most of its long-term oil contracts
worth an estimated $40 billion a year to local companies,
according to a confidential list seen by Reuters, meaning global
traders need to partner with them to access crude from Africa's
top producer. Eni is a producer in Nigeria.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank said on Tuesday it had acknowledged the resignation
of the supervisory board member Jean-Jacques Tamburini
representing Credit Mutuel. The latter recently sold its stake
in the bank.
* UNIPOLSAI, MEDIOBANCA
The insurer is considering a bond worth 500 million euros,
potentially a hybrid one, to repay part of the debt owed to
Mediobanca, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.
* GENERALI
The insurer could end up with a stake in Telecom Argentina
following an ongoing case at a Luxemburg court launched by the
new Generali management against previous managers and its
relationship with the Argentine family Werthein, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Wednesday.
* PRELIOS
The company needs additional resources of 60 million euros,
La Repubblica said on Wednesday.
* TERNA
Aldo Chiarini is in the running to become the CEO of the
power network company, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday. Current
Terna CEO Flavio Cattaneo is seen as a candidate to head
railways group Ferrovie Dello Stato, the paper added.
* SALINI IMPREGILO
A group of banks is working to prepare a share sale aimed at
increasing the builder's floating capital by 10 percent, MF said
in an unsourced report. A private placement worth at least 5
percent of the company's capital would follow at a later stage,
it added.
* FINMECCANICA
The chief executive of French group Safran said his company
was continuing to work on a possible purchase of Italy's Avio
Spazio.
* EDISON
Egypt will pay about $1 billion of the money it owes to
foreign oil companies within the next two months, the state's
MENA news agency said, quoting Oil Minister Sherif Ismail.
Financial disclosures by firms including BP, BG Group
, Edison SpA and TransGlobe Energy show Egypt
owed them more than $5.2 billion at the end of 2012.
BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA
News conference by CEO Tommaso Cartone and Director General
Luciano Colombini (1330 GMT) at headquarters of Banca Popolare
di Spoleto in Perugia.
AS ROMA
AS Roma's American owners see a return to the Champions
League next season as only the first step in creating a club
that can compete regularly with the best in Europe.
ALITALIA
Alitalia Chief Executive Officer Gabriele Del Torchio
outlined the state of negotiations with Etihad Airways to the
struggling airline's board on Tuesday, a statement said.
The negotiations between Alitalia and Etihad appear to have
stalled over conditions presented by the Gulf airline, various
papers said on Wednesday.
For diary for Wednesday see:
Annual general meetings: BANCA GENERALI (0730 GMT),
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI (0800 GMT), CEMBRE (0730
GMT), DATALOGIC (0900 GMT), DIASORIN (1300
GMT), EXPRIVIA (0900 GMT), GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE
(0630 GMT), HERA, PANARIAGROUP (0730 GMT),
POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO (0830 GMT), TERNIENERGIA
(0700 GMT), VALSOIA (1000 GMT), VIANINI
LAVORI (1000 GMT).
