POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi easily won a confidence vote on Wednesday over his plans to ease rules for companies that hire temporary workers, part of a broader plan to overhaul labour regulations.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March extra EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3-3.5 billion euros new CTZ maturing on April 29, 2016 and 0.750-1.5 billion euros second tranche Btpei bonds maturing on Sept. 15, 2024, at 2.35 percent annual coupon and 14th tranche Btpei bonds maturing on Sept. 15, 2026, at 3.10 percent annual coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

U.S. investment fund BlackRock sold more shares in the bank on April 22 to bring its stake down to 1.88 percent, MF reported on Thursday, citing a Bloomberg report which was not available on the agency's website.

* INDESIT, WHIRLPOOL

An eventual merger between Indesit and U.S. home appliance maker Whirlpool should not be discounted but talks are in early stages, Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the family holding company that controls the white goods maker.

Whirlpool confirmed its interest in a partnership with Indesit on Wednesday, La Stampa said on Thursday.

* TERNIENERGIA

The renewable energy company said in a statement on Thursday it had signed a manifestation of interest to acquire 100 percent of the share capital of Free Energia S.p.A.

The transaction would be worth approximately 15 million euros and new shares in TerniEnergia may be issued.

A potential agreement may follow a review of TerniEnergia's business plan.

CIR

The holding company said on Wednesday it was delaying to early June the release of its results for 2013 and for the first quarter of this year as talks between its indebted unit Sorgenia and creditors continue.

* CIR could participate in Sorgenia's restructuring as long as it contributes at least 150 million euros to the process, Il Messaggero reported on Thursday.

GENERALI

The insurer placed a fixed-rate 12 year subordinated bond for a total amount of 1 billion euros. The issue attracted orders for 7.4 billion euros. The spread was set at 225 basis points, with a 4.125 percent coupon and a 99.073 percent relative issue price.

ALITALIA, UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

* Etihad would be willing to invest up to 560 million euros in the struggling Italian airline, La Repubblica said in an unsourced report. The next reply from the Gulf airline is expected by Friday, the paper added.

* Alitalia's directors, including its CEO Gabriele Del Torchio, have cut their salaries by 10-20 percent to help the struggling airline, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. The paper added that Alitalia had available liquidity of around 70 million euros.

* Italy has indicated it is willing to adhere to conditions set by Etihad for an eventual investment in the airline, Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday citing Treasury sources.

* Etihad is asking for 3,000 layoffs at the airline, La Stampa reported on Thursday. Eight hundred Alitalia employees could be transferred to Etihad's other European bases under an eventual deal, about 1,000 could take jobs at Poste Italiane, and social security cushions could be used for 1,000-1,000. The airline's creditor banks - in particular Intesa Sanpaolo - are unhappy with Etihad's proposal to restructure the airline's debt, the paper added.

An Italian union said on Wednesday that it is willing to enter negotiations to help to meet conditions set by Etihad Airways for investing in Alitalia after talks between the airlines stalled over debt and job cuts.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

