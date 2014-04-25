The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed Italy's sovereign rating at 'BBB+' but raised its outlook to stable, saying a deep recession in the country had ended and funding conditions had improved markedly.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Italian oil services group for information on a probe into alleged corruption in Algeria, the group's CFO said on Thursday.

Russia is very keen to press ahead with construction of the South Stream pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Europe avoiding Ukraine, the CEO of the oil service group said on Thursday.

AZIMUT

The asset manager expects net inflows this year to be in line with 2013, the chief executive and chairman of the asset manager said on Thursday.

* COBRA

Private equity firm Palamon Capital Partners has submitted a bid to Intek Group to take over security solutions group Cobra, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The offer price is in line with prevailing market values, it said.

UNIPOLSAI

The Bologna-based group has issued a 201.8 million euro bond that will convert automatically into company's shares at maturity on Dec. 31, 2015, following a four-way merger which created Italy's second-biggest insurer.

PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker has won a contract worth around 40 million euros for a new underwater power link in Ireland, the company said on Thursday.

CIR

The holding company said on Thursday it had bought back 48.8 million euros of its bond due in 2024.

CREDITO BERGAMASCO

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting on merger with Banco Popolare (0700 GMT).

Milan Bourse After Hours trading closed.

