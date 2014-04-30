The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Cabinet expected to meet on public administration reform.
ECONOMY
Italy does not need to renegotiate the pace of debt
reduction stipulated under the European Union fiscal compact,
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.
ISTAT, March unemployment data (0800 GMT); April flash CPI
and HICP data (0900 GMT); March producer prices data (1000 GMT).
COMPANIES
Milan, Bourse After Hours trading closed.
* TERNA
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has proposed
Matteo Del Fante as the new chief executive of the
state-controlled power network company, it said in a statement
on Wednesday.
ENI
The Italian oil major is not counting on any production from
Kazakhstan's huge Kashagan oilfield this year or possibly next
due to faulty welding at the $50 billion project, its CEO
designate said.
SAIPEM
The company has won a 400 million euro contract to help
build the second line of Russia's strategic South Stream
offshore gas pipeline, designed to end its reliance on Ukraine
as a transit state, it said on Tuesday.
LUXOTTICA
The world's largest eyewear maker by revenue said it
expected underlying sales and profits to rise this year after it
posted a year-on-year drop in first-quarter sales due to
currency volatility.
SAFILO
The eyewear company said on Tuesday net profit rose 23
percent to 16.5 million euros in the first quarter as it presses
ahead with plans to develop its proprietary and licensed brands.
BANKS
European banks must show they can survive simultaneous routs
in bonds, property and stocks, in the toughest test so far by
regulators aiming to restore confidence in an industry that had
to be rescued by taxpayers in the financial crisis.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Rights to subscribe to its 500 million euros capital
increase will be traded from May 5 to May 16, the cooperative
lender said on Tuesday as market regulator Consob approved the
prospectus for the capital-strengthening move.
BPM holds a board meeting on Wednesday to price the rights
issue.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The bank will carry out its planned reverse stock split as
of May 5, it said on Tuesday.
BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
Standard & Poor's has affirmed the bank's long-term and
short-term ratings at "BB-" and "B" respectively and revised the
outlook to "negative" from "stable", the lender said in a
statement on Tuesday.
BANCO POPOLARE
Moody's said on Tuesday it had upgraded the ratings of the
group's Banca Italease unit to "Ba3" with positive outlook.
* ASTALDI
The builder is likely to win a 1.7 billion euro contract to
build 140 km of the motorway linking Moscow to Saint Petersburg,
Chairman Paolo Astaldi told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.
* CARIGE
CEO Piero Montani reiterated in an interview with La Stampa
the bank aims to sell its insurance assets by year-end.
* ALITALIA
The new letter Etihad has sent the troubled Italian carrier
reiterates a number of conditions the Abu Dhabi-based airline
has set for a possible rescue of Alitalia, Il Sole 24 Ore said
citing "authoritative sources".
Etihad wants banks to convert 400 million euros worth of
Alitalia's debt into equity, a guarantee against any pending
litigations, including with tax authorities, stemming from
Alitalia's past, and 2,000 job cuts, the paper said.
Corriere della Sera reported that Etihad wants 400 million
euros worth of debt partly written-off and partly converted.
According to Il Messaggero, Etihad wants Alitalia to cut
3,000 of its staff. The Abu Dhabi-carrier also asks that half of
Alitalia's old debt be cancelled and the other half converted
into shares. Also Alitalia's new debt of around 196 million
euros should be converted into equity, the paper adds. As an
alternative, the Gulf airline has requested additional financing
of at least 300 million euros.
