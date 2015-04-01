The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Chamber of Deputies Budget Committee (0900 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit releases March PMI manufacturing data (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases March car sales (1600 GMT).

March state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES * BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

The cooperative bank will hire advisers to study merger options soon after a shareholder meeting scheduled on April 11, daily MF reported, adding the frontrunner for a combination with the Milanese bank is rival lender Banco Popolare.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Italy's Enel Green Power has agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in a newly created company holding its North American renewable energy assets to GE Energy Financial Services for around $440 million in a bid to fund growth.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY, MEDIASET

The Italian broadcast tower operator said on Tuesday it had been notified by Italy's competition authority that its bid to acquire state-owned rival Rai Way could not be authorised in its current form.

* GTECH

The Italian gaming group said on Wednesday that the shares of the group created from the merger with International Game Technology will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 7.

* IPO

Home appliances and phone handsets retailer Unieuro has hired Banca Imi and UniCredit for its initial public offering on the Milan bourse, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* AC MILAN

Zong Qinghou, chief of Chinese beverage company Hangzhou Wahaha Group, is eyeing the possible purchase of a minority stake in soccer club AC Milan, with a view of raising to up to 75 percent within three years, according to Corriere della Sera.

VENETO BANCA

Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it had cut its rating on Veneto Banca to B+ from BB- with a negative outlook, citing an ongoing probe into the lender's former management.

PININFARINA

London-based fund Cheyne Capital has expressed an interest in buying the automotive design group and could put an offer on the table if talks between Pininfarina and India's Mahindra & Mahindra don't result in a deal, Italian news agency Radiocor said. A Pininfarina spokesman said it would not comment on rumours, but added that the company had always attracted interest from industrial parties and others. Cheyne declined to comment.

INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY

Presentation of 'business combination' with LU-VE Group (0900 GMT).

