ECONOMY
The Italian government believes a better macroeconomic
outlook and lower interest rates have given it leeway to spend
some 3 billion more euros, or at least 0.2 percent of GDP, on
measures to support growth, two government sources said on
Wednesday.
Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 19.6 billion
euros in March, compared with a deficit of 18.946 billion euros
in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
ISTAT releases Q4 2014 deficit/GDP ratio (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
rose 15.06 percent in March from the same month a year ago to
161,303 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Wednesday.
SAIPEM
The Italian oil service group said on Wednesday it had
signed a joint venture with Nigeria-based Dangote Group to
develop business in central and west Africa, confirming what a
source had told Reuters.
Parent company ENI will hold a board meeting on
Thursday to pick Saipem's new chief executive and chairman, a
market source said.
UBI BANCA, UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO IMI
, MONTE PASCHI
Fitch Ratings has cut its long-term issuer default rating
(IDR) on Italy's UBI Banca to reflect deteriorated asset quality
but has affirmed ratings on Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Monte
dei Paschi di Siena.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE, CERVED INFORMATION GROUP
The mid-sized Italian bank has sold its non-performing loan
managing unit Finanziaria San Giacomo to Cerved Credit
Management Group (CCMG), a subsidiary of business information
group Cerved, for 22 million euros, it said on Wednesday. Creval
has also agreed to outsorce to CCMG management of an NPL
portfolio representing 85 percent of the total in terms of gross
book value. Creval will continue to manage large-ticket NPLs.
YOOX
Shares in Italian online fashion retailer Yoox continued
their ascent on Wednesday, gaining more than 30 percent in three
days as investors backed its deal to take over UK rival
Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal.
EI TOWERS, RAI WAY
EI Towers said on Thursday it would reply within 10 days
from April 1 to market regulator Consob's queries over its bid
on rival mast operator Rai Way, the terms of which Consob has
suspended. EI Towers, which had conditioned its bid to gaining
67 percent of Rai Way, said it would make a decision on the
matter taking into account the fact that Italy's treasury
intends to keep a 51 percent stake.
* ZUCCHI
The household linens group has given EY a mandate to look
for an industrial or financial investor that could help it
renegotiate its debt with creditor banks, Il Messaggero said
quoting news agency Ansa.
TAKEOVERS
Mergers and acquisitions in Italy in the first three months
of 2015 has nearly matched the value of such transactions for
all of the previous year, with hungry investors encouraged by
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's push for reforms.
IPO
Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday met
Francesco Caio, chief executive of Poste Italiane, to kick start
the process to list the post office later this year, the
Treasury said.
A planned stock market listing of Bologna-airport manager
SAB will take place by the summer, Il Sole 24 Ore said adding
Lazard, Banca IMI and Intermonte were advising local governments
that are shareholders in SAB.
