ECONOMY
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promised on Tuesday
there would be no new spending cuts or tax increases this year,
as he forecast a steady decline in the southern European
country's debt and deficit levels by 2018.
Bank of Italy releases March data on European Central Bank's
funding to Italian banks.
TREASURY
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds with relative amounts
to be auctioned on April 13.
COMPANIES
* ENI, ENEL
The Italian government is still considering a reduction of
its stake in oil and gas group Eni and may further cut
its investment in energy firm Enel, deputy economy minister
Enrico Morando told Elementi, a magazine published on the GSE
website, in an interview.
* MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA
French media conglomerate Vivendi is looking at a
possible acquisition of pay-TV group Sky, as one of
several options to expand the reach of its own TV group Canal
Plus, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
* ITALIAN BANKS
The Italian government is in close contact with the European
Commission on the Deferred Tax Assets (DTAs) issue, Il Sole 24
Ore reported. Rome's strategy is to propose Brussels some
possible changes to how it is taxing banks, it added.
Italy will propose measures to help domestic banks offload
some of their bad loans by June, daily MF reported, citing a
reform schedule that the government is due to approve on Friday.
* UNICREDIT
A stake of 1.2-1.3 percent in the lender held by sovereign
fund Libyan Investment Authority is now in the hands of
Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corporation, Corriere della Sera
said, citing the bank's shareholder data.
BANCO POPOLARE
Credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it had affirmed
the bank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with
negative outlook. At the same time, Fitch has cut the lender's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb+' as a result of both a
very high level of impaired loans and weak internal capital
generation.
* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA
The cooperative lender's writedowns and provisions on bad
loans of 621 million euros have led to a 2014 loss of 526
million euros, La Stampa said, citing an assessment by the two
special commissioners currently managing the lender.
BANCA IFIS
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).
