ECONOMY
Assogestioni releases March fund flows data.
TREASURY
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (183
days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
SAIPEM
Italian oil services group Saipem SPMI.MI on Monday reported
stronger than expected first-quarter operating profit thanks to
healthier profit margins from new orders.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Chairman Alessandro Profumo attends round-table discussion
on "Bank, Mergers and Labour National Contract" (1500 GMT).
SAFILO
The eyewear maker said on Monday its net sales in the first
quarter rose 10.6 percent to 324 million euros.
SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS
FINCANTIERI
HERA
IREN
MAIRE TECHNIMONT
RAI WAY
SARAS
SNAI
