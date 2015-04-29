The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy.
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
The Italian government has put its bitterly contested
electoral reform to a confidence vote in parliament, forcing
rebels in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party (PD) to
back him or face new elections.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases April business and consumer confidence data
(0800 GMT).
TREASURY
Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros third tranche CCTEU
bonds due June 15, 2022; 3.0-4.0 billion euros new 5-year BTP
bonds due May 1, 2020, at 0.70 percent coupon; 1.5-2.0 billion
euros fifth tranche 10-year BTP bonds due June 1, 2025, at 1.50
percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
Poste Italiane which plans to list on the Milan bourse later
this year, will pay a 250 million euro ($274.4 million) dividend
on its 2014 results to the Italian treasury, the company said on
Tuesday.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET
* Vivendi's chief Vincent Bollore is aiming to strengthen the
company's stake in Telecom Italia and only at a later stage
strike an alliance with Mediaset, according to Corriere
della Sera daily. In an unsourced report, Corriere said Bollore
could look to increase the stake in Telecom to 30 percent.
MEDIASET, SKY PLC
* Rupert Murdoch, whose Twenty-First Century Fox owns
39 percent of pay-TV group Sky, met Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday
in his villa outside Milan to discuss a possible combination
between Sky Italia and Mediaset Premium, Milano Finanza
reported on Wednesday.
AC MILAN
A sale of Italian Serie A soccer club AC Milan is far from
being a done deal, the vice president of the club said on
Tuesday.
* Thai entrepreneur Bee Taechaubol will offer 500 million
euros for a 51 percent stake in AC Milan, Il Sole 24 Ore said,
adding that the proposal will be examined by Berlusconi later on
Wednesday. The paper said that investors from Abu Dhabi and
China would help fund the bid, while rival Chinese bidder
Richard Lee is considering withdrawing from the race.
ENEL
Top management meets Slovakia's representatives.
Enel may have to rejig its plans to sell 5 billion euros
($5.5 billion) of assets after Slovakia spooked investors by
cranking up its war of words with the Italian utility over the
sale of the country's biggest power company.
ENI
* Released results before the market open on Wednesday,
reporting an adjusted net profit in the first quarter of 650
million euros. A conference call will follow (afternoon).
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1430 GMT).
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration expects
to be ready to take action within two weeks to reduce the safety
risks associated with gas tank fires in older Fiat Chrysler's
Jeep sport utility vehicles and exploding Takata Corp airbags,
the agency's top official said on Tuesday.
The carmaker opened its new Jeep production facility in
northeastern Brazil, with a capacity to produce 250,000 vehicles
per year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
BANCA CARIGE
Moody's ratings agency on Tuesday confirmed the lender's
"Caa1" long-term deposit and issuer ratings with a positive
outlook, and the bank's "caa3" standalone baseline credit
assessment.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Moody's said it would extend the review for downgrade of the
"Baa3" ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds issued by
the lender.
* The Monte dei Paschi foundation ended 2014 with a loss of
around 30 million euros and wrote down its stake in the bank to
86 million euros from 196 million euros, newpsapers reported.
GENERALI
Societe Generale raised its target price on the insurer to
18 euros from 16 euros, lifts it to "hold" from
"sell".
PARMALAT
The company said it had signed a loan agreement for a 500
million euro medium/long-term facility with a pool of
banks.
MEDIOLANUM
Board meeting on Q1 results (0830 GMT), followed by
conference call (1330 GMT).
AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1
results.
AMPLIFON
Board meeting on Q1 results.
CARRARO
Board meeting on Q1 results (1330 GMT).
M&C
Board meeting on Q1 results.
MEDIACONTECH
Board meeting on FY results.
SORIN
Board meeting on Q1 results.
TE WIND
Board meeting on FY results.
VALORE ITALIA
Board meeting on FY results.
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS
MEDIASET (0800 GMT)
SNAM (1200 GMT)
