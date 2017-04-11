The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Rome, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom due to speak via video conference before Chamber of Deputies' Industry Committee on European trade policy (1130 GMT).

Lucca, G7 Foreign Affairs Summit ends.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases February data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Rome Cabinet expected to meet on the 'Economic and Financial Document' (DEF).

Milan, 'Il Salone del Risparmio' starts; ends on April 13. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends plenary session (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Talks among the bank, the treasury and the European Commission over state aid could wrap up by the end of April or the beginning of May, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The bank could decide to securitise its bad loans, picking Mediobanca and JP Morgan as advisers, according to the newspaper.

Inaccuracies in the rules for rescuing Monte dei Paschi could trigger legal complaints against the rescue plan, La Stampa reported, adding that the Italian treasury could launch a tender offer on the shares it does not already own.

UNICREDIT, AS ROMA

The bank said late on Monday it has had no lending relationship with A.S. Roma since August 2013. Le bank sold its last share capital of that company in August 2014 and has never had lending relationships with the current controlling group of A.S. Roma. (*) TELECOM ITALIA

If appointed chairman of the telecoms operator, Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine will have wide powers as the ones held by current Chairman Giuseppe Recchi, several newspapers said.

Italian market watchdog could ask for information about the upcoming appointments, Il Messaggero said.

The European Parliament is discussing a new rule that could give the government the power to force Telecom Italia to sell its network, La Repubblica reported.

(*) UBI BANCA

The bank will likely launch a planned 400 million euro capital increase in May or in the first half of June, MF reported.

(*) ATLANTIA

Allianz Capital partner is in pole position to buy around 10 percent of Autostrade per l'Italia from motorway and airport group Atlantia, MF reported, adding the Italian group could pocket around 2 billion euros from the transaction.

(*) IPO, PASTA DE CECCO

The shareholders of the pasta maker will discuss a possible listing for the group in the upcoming meeting on April 28, several newspapers reported.

STEFANEL

Two private equity funds that have agreed to take over loss-making Italian clothing company Stefanel plan to relaunch the brand and sell it within five years, a source at one of the funds said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA and VENETO BANCA

News conference on results of settlement offer with Veneto Banca President Massimo Lanza and CEO Cristiano Carrus, Banca Popolare di Vicenza President Gianni Mion and CEO Fabrizio Viola in Padua (1300 GMT).

LEONARDO

Ceremony celebrating 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium, with Leonardo CEO Mauro Moretti, Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug CEO Volker Paltzo in Caselle Torinese (0830 GMT).

UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah attends a presentation on "European Citizens" in Brescia (0900 GMT).

INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY 2

Presents business combination with SIT Group (0830 GMT).

SNAM

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0800 GMT).

RECORDATI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0800 GMT).

