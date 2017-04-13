The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

First report presentation on 'Non Performing Loans' Market in Rome (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

ENI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT) followed by news conference with President Emma Marcegaglia and CEO Claudio Descalzi.

Nigeria's lower house of parliament has set up a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the award of oil prospecting licence (OPL) 245, the committee chairman said on Wednesday.

Courts in Nigeria and Italy are investigating the purchase of the offshore block which was initially awarded in 1998 to Malabu Oil and Gas, in a disputed deal, before Royal Dutch Shell and Eni were awarded the rights in 2011.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

CEO Sergio Marchionne has travelled to China to explore the possibility of building an electric Jeep model in the country, Corriere della Sera reported. Marchionne held discussions with local partner Guangzhou Automobiles, the paper added.

(*) BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Founder Ennio Doris and his family may buy a further 5 percent stake in the group if Fininvest ends up having to comply with a Bank of Italy's demand it cuts its Mediolanum stake to 9.99 percent from around 30 percent at present, Corriere della Sera reported. Investment funds are ready to buy the rest, it said.

(*) IREN

The regional utility is close to making an offer to buy the whole of local utility ACAM La Spezia, MF said. The advisor PWC says the deal could be worth 58 million euros and IREN's offer could be in shares, MF added.

PRYSMIAN

Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is discussing potential acquisitions but is not prepared to overpay, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Thursday it had won a $300 million contract in Saudi Arabia.

(*) BANCA CARIGE, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

La Stampa quoted a source close to the matter as saying a possible debt-to-equity conversion the bank has said it is considering to raise capital would only involve perpetual bonds. The bank has one outstanding perpetual bond worth 160 million euros which is partly held by Generali.

LUXOTTICA

France's market watchdog has waived, as expected, a mandatory bid obligation for Leonardo Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin in the Essilor-Luxottica merger.

FINCANTIERI

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with the French state for the acquisition of STX France, as announced on April 6.

STEFANEL

The company said on Wednesday it had signed a contract to receive urgent funding for 10 million euros.

DE LONGHI

The group has signed a contract to acquire 40 percent of Swiss group Eversys, which makes coffee machines, with option to acquire the remaining 60 pct through a "put & call" mechanism.

ORSERO

FY results presentation (0900 GMT).

(*) BANKS

The new business plan of Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza envisages the closure of almost 200 branches with the aim of cutting the overall number to 700, MF said citing a source.

