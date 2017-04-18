The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank is working at some changes to its corporate governance after a 13 billion capital increase transformed it in a fully-fledged public company, its Chairman Giuseppe Vita told Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday. The lender's executive directors could have a role in appointing the new board, Vita said to give an example of the new rules.

MEDIASET

Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) is set to decide on Tuesday whether stake building by France's Vivendi in Italian broadcaster Mediaset breaches Italian antitrust regulations, a source close to the matter said last week. (*) AGCOM's veridict will likely be in favour of Mediaset, several newspapers said on Tuesday, with La Stampa reporting that the authority could give as much as one year to the French media group to reduce its stake in Mediaset or in Telecom Italia . (*) If the authority puts a ceiling to Vivendi's voting rights in Mediaset, the Berlusconi family, which controls the Italian group, could hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting to introduce a loyalty vote scheme at the broadcaster, La Repubblica reported on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

The telecoms group is discussing with both U.S. media group Discovery and Italian broadcaster Mediaset the possibility of bidding together for the Serie A and Champions League's broadcasting rights, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday citing Ansa. Telecom is only interested in the ultra-broadband rights and will choose its partner also in relation to how the tenders are structured.

ENI

The oil and gas group said on Sunday it was waiting to examine in detail the reasons behind Italy's Basilicata region's decisions to again block operations at Eni's Val d'Agri oil centre in Viggiano and that it conducted with the utmost diligence activities aimed at ensuring the centre operated safely.

(*) MEDIOBANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

The Italian government has informally suggested Intesa Sanpaolo to ask UniCredit about its willingness to sell its stake in Mediobanca, la Repubblica reported on Sunday, adding the bank has not listened to the advise.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The rescue plan for the lender is expected to start in May, MF reported on Tuesday, adding the bank will likely sell its 28 billion euro bad loans all together.

(*) FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipbuilder said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of agreement for the construction of two additional cruise ships for Viking Ocean Cruises, with an option for another two.

The shipbuilder will likely finalise a deal to buy STX France by the end of April, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

Four suitors are left in the race to buy a minority stake in Atlantia's motorway unit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday, as the Italian infrastructure group prepares to finalise the deal in coming weeks.

Macquarie has submitted an offer for a 15 percent stake in the Italian motorway group's Autostrade per l'Italia unit which places the Australian fund next to Allianz among the favoured bidders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seekdeals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Alitalia and labour unions reached a preliminary agreement on Friday on job and pay cuts that the loss-making airline says are necessary to keep it in business, union and government officials said.

Adviser Lazard has worked over the Easter weekend to provide Alitalia's creditors UniCredit, Intesa and Generali by Tuesday with an updated version of the business plan that incorporates the impact of Friday's accord, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday. The paper quoted a person working on the deal as saying the lower-than-expected labour cost cuts in the accord should not significantly alter the plan's projections. (*) Alitalia's designated Chairman Luigi Gubitosi met Delta airways' top official over Easter holidays, Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

(*) BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Veneto Banca has picked Lazard as advisers to sell its Banca Intermobiliare in the short term, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Italy's top administrative court said on Friday it had asked the European Court of Justice (ECJ) whether the latter had full competence over the case concerning the stake that Silvio Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest holds in the Italian asset manager -- or whether the Italian court had any jurisdiction in the matter.

Berlusconi and Fininvest appealed in December to the ECJ against European Central Bank's decision that Fininvest should cut its 30 percent stake in Mediolanum.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has bought a further 1 million shares at an average price of 14.1 euros each raising his stake to around 3.6 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

AVIO

Leonardo Del Vecchio owns 3.89 percent of the aerospace group, pioneer investments 3.24 pct and Multilabel Sicav 4.71 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Friday

ITALMOBILIARE

The Pesenti family's holding company is close to finalising an investment in mountain garments company Tecnica, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

FERRARI

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the Bahrain Grand Prix to go seven points clear at the top of the Formula One standings on Sunday, with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton staging a late charge to finish second.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE

The group stands by a target of around 500 million euros in revenue in 2019 and an EBITDA margin of 12 percent up from 9 percent at end-2016, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

IPOs

Private-equity held Italian packaging firm Guala Closures is preparing a stock market listing or a sale that may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) including debt, sources close to the matter said.

