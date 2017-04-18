The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
(*) UNICREDIT
The bank is working at some changes to its corporate
governance after a 13 billion capital increase transformed it in
a fully-fledged public company, its Chairman Giuseppe Vita told
Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday. The lender's executive directors
could have a role in appointing the new board, Vita said to give
an example of the new rules.
MEDIASET
Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) is set to decide on
Tuesday whether stake building by France's Vivendi in
Italian broadcaster Mediaset breaches Italian antitrust
regulations, a source close to the matter said last week.
(*) AGCOM's veridict will likely be in favour of Mediaset,
several newspapers said on Tuesday, with La Stampa reporting
that the authority could give as much as one year to the French
media group to reduce its stake in Mediaset or in Telecom Italia
.
(*) If the authority puts a ceiling to Vivendi's voting rights
in Mediaset, the Berlusconi family, which controls the Italian
group, could hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting to
introduce a loyalty vote scheme at the broadcaster, La
Repubblica reported on Tuesday.
TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET
The telecoms group is discussing with both U.S. media group
Discovery and Italian broadcaster Mediaset the
possibility of bidding together for the Serie A and Champions
League's broadcasting rights, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday
citing Ansa. Telecom is only interested in the ultra-broadband
rights and will choose its partner also in relation to how the
tenders are structured.
ENI
The oil and gas group said on Sunday it was waiting to
examine in detail the reasons behind Italy's Basilicata region's
decisions to again block operations at Eni's Val d'Agri oil
centre in Viggiano and that it conducted with the utmost
diligence activities aimed at ensuring the centre operated
safely.
(*) MEDIOBANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
The Italian government has informally suggested Intesa
Sanpaolo to ask UniCredit about its willingness to sell its
stake in Mediobanca, la Repubblica reported on Sunday, adding
the bank has not listened to the advise.
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The rescue plan for the lender is expected to start in May,
MF reported on Tuesday, adding the bank will likely sell its 28
billion euro bad loans all together.
(*) FINCANTIERI
The Italian shipbuilder said on Tuesday it signed a
memorandum of agreement for the construction of two additional
cruise ships for Viking Ocean Cruises, with an option for
another two.
The shipbuilder will likely finalise a deal to buy STX
France by the end of April, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.
ATLANTIA
Four suitors are left in the race to buy a minority stake in
Atlantia's motorway unit, two sources close to the matter said
on Thursday, as the Italian infrastructure group prepares to
finalise the deal in coming weeks.
Macquarie has submitted an offer for a 15 percent
stake in the Italian motorway group's Autostrade per l'Italia
unit which places the Australian fund next to Allianz among the
favoured bidders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search
for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a
position to seekdeals for now and would focus instead on
following its business plan.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO, ASSICURAZIONI
GENERALI
Alitalia and labour unions reached a preliminary agreement
on Friday on job and pay cuts that the loss-making airline says
are necessary to keep it in business, union and government
officials said.
Adviser Lazard has worked over the Easter weekend to provide
Alitalia's creditors UniCredit, Intesa and Generali by Tuesday
with an updated version of the business plan that incorporates
the impact of Friday's accord, Il Messaggero reported on
Saturday. The paper quoted a person working on the deal as
saying the lower-than-expected labour cost cuts in the accord
should not significantly alter the plan's projections.
(*) Alitalia's designated Chairman Luigi Gubitosi met Delta
airways' top official over Easter holidays, Il Messaggero
reported on Tuesday.
(*) BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
Veneto Banca has picked Lazard as advisers to sell its Banca
Intermobiliare in the short term, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Tuesday.
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
Italy's top administrative court said on Friday it had asked
the European Court of Justice (ECJ) whether the latter had full
competence over the case concerning the stake that Silvio
Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest holds in the Italian
asset manager -- or whether the Italian court had any
jurisdiction in the matter.
Berlusconi and Fininvest appealed in December to the ECJ
against European Central Bank's decision that Fininvest should
cut its 30 percent stake in Mediolanum.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has bought a further
1 million shares at an average price of 14.1 euros each raising
his stake to around 3.6 percent, a regulatory filing showed on
Friday.
AVIO
Leonardo Del Vecchio owns 3.89 percent of the aerospace
group, pioneer investments 3.24 pct and Multilabel Sicav 4.71
percent, a regulatory filing showed on Friday
ITALMOBILIARE
The Pesenti family's holding company is close to finalising
an investment in mountain garments company Tecnica, Il Sole 24
Ore reported on Sunday.
FERRARI
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the Bahrain Grand Prix to go
seven points clear at the top of the Formula One standings on
Sunday, with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton staging a late charge
to finish second.
PRIMA INDUSTRIE
The group stands by a target of around 500 million euros in
revenue in 2019 and an EBITDA margin of 12 percent up from 9
percent at end-2016, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
IPOs
Private-equity held Italian packaging firm Guala Closures is
preparing a stock market listing or a sale that may value the
company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) including
debt, sources close to the matter said.
