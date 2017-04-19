The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1200 GMT), Bank of Italy representatives (1300 GMT), state auditor (1800 GMT) speak before Senate on 2017 Economic and Financial Document (DEF).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 24.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET, VIVENDI

An Italian regulator ordered French media group Vivendi on Tuesday to cut its stake in either Telecom Italia or broadcaster Mediaset within a year, ruling it was in breach of rules designed to prevent a concentration of power.

Mediaset board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

ATLANTIA, ABERTIS

The Italian toll-road company is looking at the possibility of making a bid for Spanish rival Abertis in a deal that would create an industry giant, a source said on Tuesday. (*) Abertis said that among the possible structures for a deal that were discussed with Atlantia were a public tender offer for Abertis shares, with a possible cash or share offer or a combination of both. It said no concrete proposal was reached and there is no action plan regarding a possible transaction. (*) Corriere della Sera said Atlantia had started work on the project a year ago, with the help of investment banks including Credit Suisse. (*) Il Sole 24 Ore reported that two investment funds had been in contact with Abertis in recent weeks to assess possible extraordinary operations that would be alternative to the Atlantia's project.

ITALIAN BANKS (*) Banca Popolare di Vicenza's Chairman Gianni Mion told Il Sole 24 ore he does not expect the bank to request further state guarantees to issue bonds, as he forecast an period of "relative calm" on the liquidity front. (*) Credit Agricole is in pole position to take over Cassa Cesena, Cassa Rimini and Cassa San Miniato, according to several newspapers.

(*) ALITALIA, UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Should a referendum among workers fail to back the airline's rescue plan, the carrier would be placed under special administration for around 6 months and then liquidated, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told Il Messaggero.

UniCredit wants Alitalia's other shareholders to commit to guaranteeing the airline's capital for the next five years, La Stampa said on Wednesday. The lender does not want to inject fresh funds into Alitalia beyond converting credits worth 56 million euros into equity, the paper said.

BANCO BPM

The lender said the overall amount tendered in a 640 million euro subordinated note buyback was 31.21 percent.

OVS

Italian retailer OVS said sales in its 2016 financial year running from February 2016 to January 2017 rose 3.3 percent to 1.363 billion euros. The CEO said the group would continue to explore opportunities to consolidate the Italian apparel market, adding he saw growth for shareholders in 2017.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................