DEBT
Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Italy's sovereign debt on
Friday, citing the country's sluggish economic growth, fiscal
slippage, weak government, banking problems and political risk
ahead of elections due in 2018. Fitch cut Italy's sovereign
credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', with a stable
outlook.
Details of Italy's extra deficit cuts for 2017, worth about
3.4 billion euros, may be released on Monday.
Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros CTZ bonds due Dec. 28,
2018; 0.750-1.250 billion euros two BTPei bonds due May 15, 2022
and Sept. 15, 2032. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
(*) GOVERNMENT
Industry minister Carlo Calenda is preparing a new decree
combining golden share rules and other measures to protect
Italian companies from hostile takeovers from foreign groups,
reported Affari&Finanza, without giving details.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
(*) ATLANTIA
The Italian toll-road operator could spend some 11 billion
euros in cash for the tie-up with Spain's Abertis,
which could be financed with a bridge loan, il Sole 24 Ore
reported on Sunday. The investment vehicle of the Benetton
family, Edizione, which currently controls Atlantia, could hold
a 25 percent stake in the new company, the report added.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER
Negotiations to sell its components business Magneti Marelli
to Samsung have restarted, reported Affari&Finanza
without giving details. The report also quoted Samsung's
vice-president Jae Yong Lee as saying that the two companies
maintain a "friendly relationship".
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's bank bail-out fund, Atlante, is again talking to the
struggling Tuscan bank about helping it bundle and sell off its
non-performing loans, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said on Saturday.
Atlante is considering investing 500 million euros to help Monte
dei Paschi, Sole said.
(*) MEDIOBANCA
The lender's CheBanca unit aims at doubling its wealth
management clients to 12,000 by 2019, the head of the business
Lorenzo Bassani said in an interview with Affari&Finanza.
(*) PRYSMIAN
The world's largest cable maker is looking at Asia, the
Middle East and North America for a new acquisition, possibly
with a local partner, reported Affari&Fiananza. Once completed
the deal to buy a medium-sized company, the current Chief
Executive Valerio Battista could be ready to step down from his
position and may become executive chairman, the report added.
(*) SAFILO
The group said on Monday it renewed with Authentic Brands
Group the eyewear license agreement for Juicy Couture for five
years.
ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
Workers at Italy's loss-making airline Alitalia will wrap up
voting on a preliminary agreement that foresees job and pay cuts
necessary to keep the airline in business. If workers approve
the plan, the flagship airline, which is 49 percent owned by Abu
Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, will move forward on a
2-billion-euro financing package.
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni warned on Saturday that
without the plan's approval "Alitalia will not be able to
survive", appearing to rule out government intervention to save
the airline.
(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT
The group said on Monday it issued a 40.0 million euros in
bonds, for institutional investors only, to support its new
investment, and has further reduced the cost of the existing
bank debt to 1.95 percent.
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
Starts capital increase; ends on May 18.
TRADE EX-DIVIDEND:
AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI of 0,60 euro per share;
BANCA MEDIOLANUM of 0.24 euro per share as final
dividend (interim of 0.16 euro per share as interim dividend on
Nov. 21, 2016); CNH INDUSTRIAL of 0.11 euro per share;
DE LONGHI of 0.80 euro per share; ENI of 0.40
euro per share as final dividend (0.40 euro as interim dividend
on Sept. 19, 2016); FERRARI NV of 0.635 euro per
ordinary share; FINECOBANK of 0.28 euro per share;
PIAGGIO 0.055 euro per share; PRYSMIAN of 0,43
euro per share; RECORDATI of 0.35 euro per share as
final dividend (interim of 0.35 euro per share as interim
dividend on Nov. 21, 2016), SERVIZI ITALIA of 0.15
euro per share.
