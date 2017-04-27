The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks before Chamber of
Deputies (0700 GMT) and Senate (0730 GMT) ahead of extraordinary
European Council meeting due on Aptil 29.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan answers question time on
Alitalia (1300 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases April consumer and business confidence data
(0800 GMT) and non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
Assogestioni expected to release March fund flows data.
DEBT
Treasury sells 7.25-8.75 billion euros over three bonds at
auction on Thursday including a new floating-rate CCTeu
certificate due in 2024.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is running
to become the leader of the ruling Democratic Party, said if he
wins Sunday's vote he will come up with a plan to rescue
loss-making airline Alitalia by mid-May.
(*) German carrier Lufthansa is willing to take on Alitalia
but only after the airline goes through a bankruptcy process so
that it can be transferred at zero cost, Corriere della Sera
reported. Lufthansa is interested only in the around 40 planes
that are owned by Alitalia - out of 120 currently in use - and
just 3,000 of the airline's 12,000 employees.
(*) CGIL union leader Susanna Camusso called for state
lender CDP to step in to ease a sale of Alitalia to a rival
airline.
(*) A board meeting on Thursday is expected to start
proceedings to put the airline under special administration with
the aim of concluding all necessary steps by May 2, Il Sole 24
Ore reported, adding Luigi Gubitosi and Enrico Laghi were set to
be appointed as special commissioners.
(*) Intesa Sanpaolo is looking at ways to cut costs at the
carrier while reducing the planned cut in staff wages to 6
percent from the 8 percent cut envisaged in the restructuring
plan rejected by workers, la Repubblica reported.
A new plan could lead to talks with Germany's Lufthansa
which had expressed an interest in Alitalia ahead of the
workers' vote but would only pursue talks if an accord with
unions could be found, the paper said.
ATLANTIA
A board meeting on Thursday is expected to discuss the sale
of a 15 percent stake in the group's Autostrade per l'Italia
unit, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding Allianz Capital Partners
was likely to be granted an exclusive to discuss the
acquisition.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The group may seek more supplier partners to help it develop
and build self-driving vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Sergio
Marchionne said on Wednesday.
The Jeep and Ram brands are strong enough to exist as
standalone entities outside FCA, Marchionne also said on a
conference call with analysts after the company reported record
first-quarter results. But he did not elaborate on whether there
were any plans for a spin-off of either, like with Ferrari.
ARNOLDO MONDADORI
Chairwoman Marina Berlusconi told Corriere della Sera in an
interview that books would be the main target of possible
acquisitions. She added the group was looking outside of Italy
where antitrust issues would not allow Mondadori to expand
further its book business.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
Top shareholder VIVENDI urged Telecom Italia
shareholders in an advertisement published in la Repubblica to
back its slate of board candidates at the upcoming annual
general meeting. The French group reiterated it was a long-term
investor in Telecom Italia and said the Italian phone group
represented a key element of its overall media strategy.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it had affirmed its credit
rating on the insurer at 'A-' with a stable outlook, despite its
recent downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt ratings.
Group holds annual general meeting.
GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO
Board meeting on Q1 results and annual and extraordinary
shareholders' meetings (0900 GMT).
ITALIAONLINE
Annual general meting (1300 GMT), followed by savings
shareholders' meeting (1500 GMT).
STMICROELECTRONICS
The group reported on Thursday a net income of $108 million
for the first quarter compared with a loss of $41 million in the
same period of 2016 on a 13 percent rise in revenues to $1.82
billion.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1330 GMT).
