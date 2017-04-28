The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases April flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and
March producer prices data (1000 GMT).
Reuters releases April asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).
COMPANIES
ATLANTIA, ABERTIS
The group has agreed to sell 10 percent of its domestic
motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz
for 1.48 billion euros, with a capital gain of 736
million euros, as it presses ahead with plans to bid for Spanish
rival Abertis.
Atlantia will sell a further 5-10 percent of its Italian
motorway unit at a later date to different investors, la
Repubblica said. The report added that while Abertis' main
shareholder Caixa favoured a tie-up with Atlantia, the Spanish
group's management preferred bringing on board an infrastructure
fund. Atlantia's cash and paper offer for Abertis will be
presented in the middle of next week, it said.
INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, MEDIOBANCA
, CREDEM
Fitch downgraded the long-term ratings of UniCredit, Intesa
Sanpaolo, Credito Emiliano, and Mediobanca to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
following its cut of Italy's sovereign rating.
Hedge fund Third Point has taken a position in Italian bank
Unicredit.
UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL, BPER BANCA
Unipol group could increase its stake of around 5 percent in
Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Il Sole 24 Ore reported,
citing Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri on the sidelines of the insurer's
shareholder meeting.
TERNA
The power grid operator said its new board appointed by
shareholders on Thursday had appointed Luigi Ferraris as CEO.
IPO PIRELLI
Tire company Pirelli, controlled by ChemChina, is speeding
up plans to re-list some of its shares and will be on the market
in the last quarter of this year rather than next year, Il Sole
24 Ore said. Global coordinators will be Banca Imi, JPMorgan and
Morgan Stanley, it said.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA
The restructuring and merger plan of the two banks includes
total lay-offs of 2,200 workers and an additional 1,480 job cuts
from the units that will be sold, Corriere della Sera reports on
Friday.
The two banks hold their annual general meetings on Friday
(0800 GMT).
(*) SAFILO
The group said on Friday it signed an exclusive distribution
agreement for the Iranian market with local commercial operator
Maxivision.
ALITALIA
The Italian carrier moved closer to collapse on Thursday
when major shareholder Intesa Sanpaolo said it had no
plans to save the airline, foreign rivals denied being
interested in a possible bid and the government ruled out a
rescue for its problem child.
LUXOTTICA
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1
results followed by conference call (1600 GMT).
BANCA CARIGE
Board meeting.
ITALGAS
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT)
SAIPEM
Annual shareholders meeting of the oil services group
PARMALAT
Annual general meeting (1230 GMT).
RAI WAY
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
CAMPARI GROUP
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0730 GMT).
UNIPOL
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0830 GMT).
ANSALDO STS
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1600 GMT).
INWIT
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1600 GMT).
