ECONOMY
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Sunday ruled out the
need for any extraordinary budget measures this year even as
concern grows economic growth may fall short of government
targets.
Markit/ADACI releases July PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).
Transport Ministry releases July car sales data (1600 GMT).
July state sector borrowing requirement data.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Italian lender unveiled a plan on Friday to prevent its
centuries-old business from being wound up by regulators, a
privately funded overhaul that Rome hopes will help stabilise
the country's entire banking sector.
Marcello Clarich, president of Monte dei Paschi's 1.49
percent shareholder Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, told Reuters on
Saturday the banking foundation would likely subscribe to the
cash call only partially.
With the ink barely dry on its bailout plan, Italian bank
Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces a Herculean task convincing
investors to back a third recapitalisation in as many years and
avert a banking crisis that would send shockwaves across Europe.
A tie-up with another bank is a future option for Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, but is no longer a necessity, CEO
Fabrizio Viola said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.
(*) SocGen, Bbva, Commerzbank and other three to five banks
could join the consortium already in place for a planned capital
increase for Monte dei Paschi, la Repubblica reported on Monday.
(*) MEDIASET
Ties between Vivendi and Italy's Mediaset are not
"broken" but nor are they essential to the French media group's
strategy as it could find other Italian partners, its chief
executive told Les Echos newspaper.
(*) L'ESPRESSO, FIAT CHRYSLER, CIR
EXOR
Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Italian group CIR and
L'espresso said on Monday it signed a framework agreement for
the merger of their controlled publishing businesses, following
a memorandum of understanding dated March 2.
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank said on Friday it would work with European
Central Bank supervisors to assess what it needed to do after
industry stress tests showed its core capital ratio neared a
closely-watched 7 percent threshold under adverse conditions.
BANCO POPOLARE
The bank said on Friday the latest round of stress tests
showed it had a CET 1 ratio of 9.05 percent in 2018 under the
adverse scenario. The projections do not include the impact of
the recently completed 1 billion euro share issue.
Banco Popolare chairman Carlo Fratta Pasini told Il Sole 24
Ore on Sunday he was ever more confident the hurdles in the way
of the planned merger with peer Banca Popolare di Milano can be
overcome.
UBI BANCA
The bank said on Friday its fully-loaded CET 1 ratio fell
2.77 percentage points in the stress test's adverse scenario to
8.85 percent.
UBI is focused on achieving its business plan but if the
opportunity to create value comes along the bank will not be
found wanting, its CEO Victor Massiah said in Il Sole 24 Ore on
Sunday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank said on Friday its CET 1 ratio fell to 10.2 percent
in 2018 under the stress test's adverse scenario from 13 percent
at the end of 2015.
Asked if Intesa Sanpaolo could be interested in a new
cleaned-up Monte dei PAschi, the bank's chairman Gian Maria
Gros-Pietro said "the position is still no".
MEDIOBANCA
The bank said on Friday its transitional CET 1 ratio fell to
11.5 percent in 2018 under the stress tests' adverse scenario,
from 12.4 percent at end-2015, remaining well above a current
SREP requirement of 8.75 percent.
MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA
Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told Corriere della Sera
on Saturday the French media group had no intention of taking
over Mediaset and was not considering a possible merger of the
Italian broadcaster with phone group Telecom Italia.
Ties between Vivendi VIV.PA and Italy's Mediaset MS.MI are
not "broken" but nor are they essential to the French media
group's strategy as it could find other Italian partners, its
chief executive told Les Echos newspaper.
A2A
The regional utility said on Saturday it had agreed with
Montenegro a new shareholder pact over local energy company EPCG
which gives A2A an option - exercisable by March 31, 2017 - to
sell its entire stake to the state for 250 million euros.
ITALCEMENTI
Conference call on H1 results.
ENI
CEO Claudio Descalzi told Milano Finanza on Saturday that
talks to sell a stake in Mozambique's gas field were at a "very,
very advanced" stage.
PIQUADRO
Trades ex-dividend of 0.04 euro per share.
SNAM
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
FINECOBANK
Board meeting on H1 results.
SARAS
Board meeting on H1 results (morning), followed by
conference call (1430 GMT).
